Future of Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market | Backbone of Industry 4.0

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research,the global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market was valued at US$6,376.1 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 15,554.0 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at CAGR of about 10.4% throughout the forecast period.

Manufacturing companies face challenges in increasing manufacturing profitability, obtaining higher return on assets, lowering business risk, and improving customer relationship processes. Companies started adopting Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) to overcome these business challenges, which turned out to be a traditional approach toward handling the operations in manufacturing companies.

These companies then started investing in IT solutions that enhanced the traditional Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) in order to attain better quality, lean manufacturing systems, and enhanced labor and production management processes. Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) is one such innovation that helps manufacturing companies to improve the performance in terms of revenue and productivity. Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software is termed as the advanced version of MES that provides critical support and enhances industrial/manufacturing processes and procedures.

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018-2026. The market is expected to reach 15,554.0 Mn in 2026. The major reason for the growth of the market are stringent government regulations regarding the quality of products. Highly regulated industries such as medical devices and equipment, require rigorous internal and external reporting to comply with strict government regulations. Quality and uniformity are given significant importance in such industries.

Manufacturing Operation Management (MOM) software has the ability to automate essential regulatory processes to comply with government regulations and meet the requirements of reporting in such industries. MOM solutions have the ability to streamline regulatory processes to ensure FDA, GMP, ISO, and other compliances, thus driving the market globally.