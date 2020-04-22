Future Of Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market : Global Industry Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2026

Global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market: Overview

This report analyzes the global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market in terms of its current and future scenario. Rise in investment in R&D of novel advanced technologies, decrease in social taboos regarding pigmentation, increase in prevalence of hyperpigmentation-related disorders, and rise in awareness about skin rejuvenation and treatment options are likely to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Anti-pigmentation therapies can be classified as topical drugs, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and laser therapy. These therapies are available in hospitals and aesthetic clinics & dermatology centers.

This report on the global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product type, application, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market.

Global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market: Key Segments

The global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented into topical drugs, laser therapy, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, phototherapy, and others, based on treatment type. By disease indication, the market has been classified into melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, solar lentigines, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, aesthetic clinics & dermatology centers, and others. The global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market has been analyzed based on increasing prevalence of hyperpigmentation disorders, technology trend, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in the region. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period, i.e. from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period, viz. 2018-2026, considering 2017 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario of the market in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles the major players operating in the global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market in terms of attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in this report are Bayer AG, ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., SkinCeuticals, Pierre Fabre, EpiPharm AG, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, and Vivier Pharma.

The global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Topical Drugs

Laser Therapy

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Phototherapy

Others

Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Disease Indication

Melasma

Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

Solar Lentigines

Others

Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics & Dermatology Centers

Others

Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

India

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

