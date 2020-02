Future of Home Automation Market | Get Full Insights by TMR

Home automation has been gaining traction over the last decade in developed countries owing to incorporation of these products and services as a part of lifestyle and high adoption rate of advanced technology. In resonance with the same, home automation is undergoing further technological advancement in these countries, particularly in the U.S. and Western Europe, in the form of smart home automation.

This is considered to be a prominent factor fueling the growth of the home automation market in North America and Europe. Moreover, the market for home automation products and solutions in developing economies across the globe such as China, India, and Brazil, is witnessing increasing adoption due to significant rise in disposable income of the mid-income group and rising preference for luxurious lifestyle. In terms of geographic markets, the Asia Pacific home automation market is anticipated to witness prominent growth rate during the forecast period.

The home automation market in this geography is expected to be fueled by the increasing adoption in India, which is analyzed to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 7% during the forecast period. Furthermore, other Asian countries, for instance Indonesia, Taiwan, and South Korea, are projected to fuel the growth of the home automation market during the forecast period in this geography.

Additionally, home automation that is gaining traction in terms of revenue and volume is safety and security systems. Safety and security applications are anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. Among the safety and security systems, video surveillance applications contributed the largest market share of above 70% in 2017.

However, access control applications are expected to grow at a prominent CAGR due to increasing concerns about burglary, particularly in developing countries. Furthermore, video surveillance services are expected to gain increased traction during the forecast period. Other applications such as HVAC and lighting systems are estimated to grow at a prominent growth rate across the world.