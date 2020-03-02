Future of Ceramic Tile Market Along with Global Industry Size, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures and Regional Trends 2023

Ceramic Tile Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis- Global Forecast to 2023

Ceramic Tile Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Ceramic Tile Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand), By Product (Ceramic Tiles, Floor Tiles, Others) By Application (Residential and Commercial) – Forecast Till 2023

Ceramic Tile Market Likely to Grow at Steady CAGR due to Growth in Demand from Construction Industry

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global ceramic tile market. The report presents a detailed analysis of the market’s position in the current economic climate, along with a comprehensive understanding of the market’s historical growth trajectory and key growth drivers and a reliable analysis of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Ceramic tiles are commonly used in construction projects for covering walls and floors. The highly durable composition of ceramic tiles is a key driver for the global ceramic tiles market, as ceramic tiles are immune to chemical or environmental corrosion, being unreactive towards a majority of the common environmental contaminants. The cheaper costs of ceramic tiles in contrast to the more traditional wood or stone flooring are also a major driver for the global ceramic tile market, as ceramic tiles represent the ideal solution in mass-construction projects such as the construction of a large number of residential units. The fairly easy modifiability of ceramic tiles has also made them a key subject of research in the construction industry, as cosmetic upgrades such as improved designs, improved luster, or even functional modifications in the composition can be easily achieved with ceramic tiles. This is likely to remain a key driver for the global ceramic tile market over the forecast period.

The growing construction industry around the world is likely to remain the major driving factor for the global ceramic tiles market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for residential as well as industrial infrastructure has been felt in developed and developing countries alike, which has resulted in a steadily growing demand for construction materials. Growing infrastructure construction in emerging countries is likely to be a major driver for the global ceramic tiles market over the coming years, as all indoor public infrastructure requires ceramic tiles in some way. Growing residential construction, particularly in emerging regions of the world, is also likely to be a major driver for the global ceramic tiles market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global ceramic tiles market include –

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Lamosa

Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Co. Ltd.

Pamesa Ceramica

Gruppo Concorde

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

RAK Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics

Industry Updates:

In January, the Philippines government opened an inquiry into the import of ceramic tiles into the country, fearing for the stability of the local ceramic tile industry. This illustrates the growing commercial allure for the ceramic tiles market in the rapidly developing Asia Pacific region.

Segmentation:

The global ceramic tiles market is segmented on the basis of product, raw material, application, and region.

On the basis of product, the global ceramic tiles market is segmented into wall ceramic tiles, floor ceramic tiles, and others.

On the basis of raw material, the global ceramic tiles market is segmented into feldspar, kaolin, bentonite, silica sand, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global ceramic tiles market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the major regional segment of the global ceramic tiles market over the forecast period due to the growing construction industry. The presence of some of the fastest developing countries in the world has allowed the Asia Pacific ceramic tiles market to prosper, as the demand for residential as well as industrial construction has remained steady. The growing urbanization in Asia Pacific countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, and China is likely to remain a major growth driver for the ceramic tiles market in the region over the forecast period. The rapid influx of immigrants into the urban centers in these countries is likely to drive the demand for residential construction, entailing a steady demand from the ceramic tiles market.

North America is also a major regional segment of the global ceramic tiles market due to the strong growth of the construction industry in the U.S. and Canada following on from last decade’s economic depression and real estate crisis. The ceramic tiles market in Europe has been hampered by the stringent greenhouse gas emission regulations put forward by European governments in recent years, but it is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period due to the global popularity of European and especially Italian ceramic tiles, which are considered among the best in the business.

