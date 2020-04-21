Future Key Analysis and Industry Trends of Point Of Care Blood Testing Devices Market by 2027

Point of care or POC blood testing devices are easy handheld devices which are used to perform various blood tests. Point of care blood testing devices are used to obtain diagnostics test such as protein test, blood metabolites test, hormone blood test, INR or prothrombin test (PT), haemoglobin test and also used to test glucose level in blood. Point of care blood testing devices also referred by many different names such as remote testing device, near-patient testing device and rapid diagnostics devices.

The protein test measures the total amount of the proteins which can be differentiated in albumin and globulin in the blood. The blood metabolites test perform to determine hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. The hormone blood test are performed to determine the hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, or fertility issues. INR test or prothrombin test are performed to check bleeding problems. Prothrombin test basically measures coagulation that how long it takes blood to clot. The haemoglobin test measures red blood cell count in blood. A glucose test measures the sugar level hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia in bloodstream and it is performed to determine diabetes.

Point Of Care Blood Testing Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market of the point of care blood testing devices is driven by the increasing awareness among the population regarding to diabetes in adults and children. The key drivers of the market are increasing incidence of diabetes and different types of medical test. The growing advancement technologies and the development of blood testing devices such as point of care blood testing analyzer, point of care blood testing analyzer and point of care diabetes analyzer are the prime factors to drive the market. The increasing growth in a number of diabetic patients and increasing demand for such devices is expected to drive the market. The lack of knowledge and lack of experience in using these advanced technologies can act as a restraint to the market.

Point Of Care Blood Testing Devices Market: Segmentation

The global point of care blood testing devices market is classified on the basis of product type, technology type and distribution channel.

Global point of care blood testing devices market, by Product type-

Diabete POC Analyzer

Coaglulation POC Analyzer

POC Blood Analyzer

Hematology POC Reader

Global point of care devices market is segmented, by technology-

Printer Devices

Touch-Screen Devices

Hand-held Devices

Global point of care devices is segmented, by Distribution Channel –

Retail Prices

Hospitals

Clinics

Health Centers

Homecare Settings

Point Of Care Blood Testing Devices Market: Overview

The increasing awareness among the people and the increasing advancement technologies are expected to drive the market. The point of care blood testing devices market is classified by product type, by technologies and the distribution channel. In terms of product type the global market of the point of care blood testing devices segmented into diabete POC analyzer, coagulation POC analyzer, POC blood analyzer and hematology POC reader. By technologies, the global point of care blood testing devices market is segmented into printer devices, touch-screen devices and hand-held devices. BY distribution channel, the global point of care blood testing devices is segmented into retail prices, hospitals, clinics, health centers and homecare settings.

Point Of Care Blood Testing Devices Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global surgical eyeglasses market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to better economic condition, better healthcare facilities and better government initiatives. Europe market is expected to hold the second largest market share followed by Latin America due to increasing awareness and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Market: Key Players

Some of the players in point of care blood testing devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Getein Biotech, Inc., Abbott Diagnostics Inc., Callegari Srl, Goldsite Diagnostics Inc, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, Alere Inc, MED TRUST and others.