Future Key Analysis and Industry Trends of Contact Lens Inspection Equipment Market by 2027

Automated contact lens inspection systems which consists of suitable light source, camera and image processing algorithms, for contact lenses defect inspection are gaining traction in terms of market growth owing to its ability to review the contact lens at production line with higher accuracy. The newly introduced software programs coupled with automated contract lens inspection systems are providing an user friendly platform with higher test versatility. In addition, in-house programs developed to cater the specific requirements is anticipate to fuel the growth of customized lens inspection systems. The automatic contact lens inspection systems are mostly preferable used in soft contact lens inspections.

Ophthalmic product manufacturers have grown significantly from last few years in terms of research and development. Industrial inspection is a crucial part of manufacturing process for ophthalmic devices. Contact lenses are produced by injecting monomer solution in to the mold and then separated from the mold after cured in the oven. Contact lenses shows number of manufacturing defects due to mechanical nature of separation form the mold and defects in molding process. Hence, the manufactured contract lens needs to be inspected for material safety, visual inspection for color, lens diameter, optical zone diameter, base curve radius, power, thickness, edge quality, performance testing before released in the market for sale. The inspection of all above parameters require lengthy time on production line environment. As results, the ophthalmic product manufacturers have introduced an automated system which is used for contact lens inspection.

Contact Lens Inspection Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for stable lens making process, proper handling of contact lenses during manufacturing process is promoting the growth of contact lens inspection equipment market. Automated contact lens inspection equipment have promoted controlled volume manufacturing process with minimum error rate. This has resulted increasing product (contract lens) quality with lesser production time. However, high maintenance cost and scare availability of spare parts especially in automated contact lens inspection equipment are expected to hinder the growth of contract lens inspection equipment market over the forecast period. Further, the higher cost of software and customized inspection equipment hampers the adoption of contact lens inspection equipment across small scale manufacturers.

Contact Lens Inspection Equipment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global contact lens inspection equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, modality, end user and geography.

Based on product type, global contact lens inspection equipment market is segmented as below:

Manual Contact Lens Inspection Tool

Semiautomatic Contact Lens Inspection Systems

Fully Automatic Contact Lens Inspection Systems

Based on application, global contact lens inspection equipment market is segmented as below:

Disposable Contact Lens Inspection

Contact Lens Inside Plastic Container

Contact Lens Inside Molding

Dry Lens in the Shell

Color Contact Lens

Contact Lens Packaging Inspection

Others

Contact Lens Inspection Equipment Market: Overview

Inspection of contact lenses at each point of manufacturing process is crucial requirement from manufacturer perspective. Contact lenses are examined under magnification for anomalies and other manufacturing defects. Automated contract lens inspection equipment comes handy in manufacturing process, as these equipment promote in line inspection with higher accuracy. Moreover, these equipment are capable of catering customized need of the manufacturers which provide more flexibility as compared to semi-automatic and inspection systems. Such machine vision inspection solutions are reducing human interventions in contact lens manufacturing operations which is providing tract to contact lens inspection equipment market.

Contact Lens Inspection Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global contact lens inspection equipment market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America clearly dominates the global contact lens inspection equipment market due to strong investment in vision care industry led by contact lenses with more than 20% market share the in United States. Further, the commercial launches of new soft contact lens and enhancing physician training are likely to provide boost for contact lens manufacturing in Europe region. This results in increasing for contact lenses which will significantly enhance the need of Contact Lens Inspection Equipment in the region. The growing investment from small scale contact lens manufacturers in Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the growth of Contact Lens Inspection Equipment in Asia region.

Contact Lens Inspection Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global contact lens inspection equipment market include Rotlex, Optikos Corporation, Contact Lens Technologists Pte Limited, Optimec Limited, NEITZ INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD. , SPIE, Qioptiq, Qioptiq, Nexgen Optical, MA micro automation GmbH, among others.