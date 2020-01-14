Future Growth: On-Premises Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments

The Research Report “On-Premises Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) offers a scalable and affordable storage platform to end-users. An On-Premises STaaS platform is designed for easy management of storage and providing the best-fit service according to the enterprise/business architecture and requirement. In order to offer On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS), investing in the storage infrastructure is not required. On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) provides strategic solutions including disaster recovery and business continuity. The operation of On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) is similar to storage area networks (SANs) and network-attached storage (NAS). An On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) platform uniquely brings to the marketplace a unified storage solution that can be deployed at data centers with flexibility and that enables seamless integration with an overall cloud strategy. On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) transforms enterprise storage from the traditional purchase into a pay-as-you-go, fully managed, on-site service with predictable operating expenses only. Moreover, the solution delivers cloud-scale capacity and performance with the enterprise SAN and NAS functionality.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8107

Increase in the need for efficient and agile solutions for data storage is a driving factor for the On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market. On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) reduces upfront costs and provides remote storage management. Moreover, it offers usage-based subscription pricing. Since On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) provides pay-as-you-go enterprise storage, it transforms capital expenditure storage budgets into real operational expenses that are billed monthly and without upfront costs. This provides a simplified utility cost model. These factors are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. However, introduction of cloud storage as a service is projected to restrain the market from 2018 to 2026.

The global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market can be categorized based on component, enterprise size, storage type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, the market can be segmented into hardware and services. The hardware segment can be sub-classified into desktop, networking devices, storage devices, and others. The service segment can be sub-segmented into professional services and managed/outsourced services. The professional services sub-segment can be divided into integration services, consulting services, and auditing services. In terms of enterprise size, the global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market can be segregated into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In terms of storage type, the market can be categorized into local storage and remote storage. Based on industry vertical, the global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market can be divided into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), IT & telecommunication, education, government, retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, energy & utility, retail, and others.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8107

Geographically, the global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to adoption of On-Premises storage as a service platforms by corporate data centers and IT & telecom companies in the region. The On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market in Europe is gaining substantial traction, due to increasing concerns about data protection and data security. The On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate between 2018 and 2026, owing to increase in the demand for quick, simple, and transparent storage services in enterprises in the region.

Vendors operating in the On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market offer subscription-based and license-based pricing models. Key players in the market are focused on delivering innovative solutions to fulfill the demand of end-users. For instance, Zadara Storage, Inc., a provider of STaaS platforms based in the U.S., offers On-Premises storage as a service. This service can support any data type (block, file, or object) and can connect to any protocol. Moreover, On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) offers resource isolation, exceptional data security, and management control. The company provides the service through its partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

Moreover, key players are focused on improving their solutions and services through collaborations. For instance, Zadara Storage, Inc. has formed a collaboration with Intel Corporation to provide optimized storage experience. Major vendors operating in the global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Crestline Solutions LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Headwaters Group, Vivavo Inc., and Hitachi, Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/8107/on-premises-storage-as-a-service-market-research-reports

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]