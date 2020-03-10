Future Growth: IoT at Workplace Market Sees Promising Growth in 2019

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “IoT at Workplace Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.



The increasing focus of key players on the development of the IoT products and the rising trend of wearables are some of the major factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the global IoT at workplace market in the next few years. The rising focus of the key players on the expansion of the product portfolio is anticipated to enhance the overall growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The research study on the global IoT at workplace market offers an in-depth study and throws light on the important factors that are predicted to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years. The growth prospects and opportunities in the global IoT at workplace have also been discussed in the scope of the research report. The product portfolio, regional segments, and the competitive landscape of the global IoT at workplace market have been mentioned in the research study to offer a clear understanding for readers and market players.

Global IoT at Workplace Market: Trends

Technological advancements in this field is one of the major factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global IoT at workplace market throughout the forecast period. The rising number of companies adopting the IoT at workplace concept is another key factor that is predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Furthermore, the rising investments in this segment is projected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Global IoT at Workplace Market: Geography

The global market for IoT at workplace has been classified on the basis of geography into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. As per the research study, North America is anticipated to account for a large share of the global market in the next few years. This region is predicted to register a healthy growth rate in the next few years, thanks to the rapid digitalization. In addition to this, the advancement in technology is another major factor, which is likely to enhance the growth of the North America market in the near future. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years, thanks to the rising adoption rate of new and advance technologies.

Global IoT at Workplace Market: Companies

The global market for IoT at workplace is competitive in nature and is estimated to witness a high level of competition in the next few years. The rise in the number of players is predicted to support the growth of the market in the next few years. Some of the key players operating in the IoT at workplace market across the globe are Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Lutron Electronics (U.S.), Telkom SA Soc Ltd. (South Africa), Crestron Electronics (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V (the Netherlands), and Honeywell International (U.S.).

