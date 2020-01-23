Future Growth: Intent-based Networking (IBN) System Market Sees Promising Growth in 2019

Intent-based networking (IBN) is an intelligent network deployed to automate enterprise networking tasks using machine learning (ML) or artificial intelligence (AI), and network orchestration in the IT industry. IBN offers a significant shift from traditional networking. The IBN system is similar to software defined networking, wherein enterprise hardware is logically separated from software network. IBN represents an advanced approach to networking, wherein software and dedicated APIs helps to plan, design and automatically configure required changes to the existing network and improve network’s availability and agility. Using business language, IBN networking understands the business objective (intent), and decodes it into IT guidelines that can be applied and continually monitored across the network. IBN system is network system-oriented management, virtualized and programmable physical infrastructure, API based, model based, open hardware and software stack. IBN systems are usually offered as software products or software as a service (SaaS). Internet-based networking architecture involves networking hardware, APIs, and software deployed on cloud and on premise. IBN operation flow includes an enterprise’s intent transmission to IBN via networking hardware such as router and switches, series of commands, and dedicated IBN APIs. IBN networking offers various benefits for IT leaders and businesses. These include enhanced operational efficiencies, business agility, better compliance & security, and reduced risk. The global IBN system market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

T personnel might commit errors while configuring changes to the enterprise network. This results in network downtime. In turn, this negatively affects organizational productivity. Thus, the need to eliminate network downtime is creating demand for IBN across the globe. However, significant initial capital investment is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the near future. On the other hand, implementation of government initiatives such as stringent data management policies is estimated to drive the global IBN system market. Enterprises digitalization is also projected to create various revenue generation opportunities for IBN system providers across domestic and international markets. Overall, the global IBN market is poised to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. North America is expected to experience substantial growth in the IBN system market in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the fastest CARG during the forecast period.

The global IBN market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, and end-use industry. Furthermore, the market can be analyzed in terms of geography. Based on component, the market can be divided into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is further categorized into on premise, private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The services segment can be sub-segmented into professional and managed services. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be segregated into small and medium enterprise (SME), and large enterprise. Based on end-use industry, the market can be classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, defense, healthcare, and others.

In terms of geography, the global IBN market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The IBN market in North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific comprises India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes market analysis across GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the IBN market in South America is analyzed among Brazil and Rest of South America.

Major companies in IBN system market, that provide advanced and scalable solutions in domestic and international markets include Apstra, Inc., Cisco Inc., Forward Networks, Juniper Networks, and Veriflow Systems.

