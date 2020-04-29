Future Growth: Automatic Message Handling System Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments

The global automatic message handling system market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for automatic message handling system extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.

The automatic message handling system is a web based user interface system developed to provide a secure means of handling and distributing messages. Automatic message handling systems are designed for the safety, proper routing and delivery of messages. Also, the automatic message handling system defines the priority of a message automatically; depending upon the content of the message, it delivers the message to the desired workstation and ensures proper distribution of messages. The automatic message handling system has several advantages – it is easy to integrate with other system interfaces, easy to carry out a retrospective search and easy to audit, among others, which tends to make it very functional for any organization. Automatic message handling systems mainly find applications in the defense sector, private organizations and government security agencies, among others.

In security agencies and the defense sector, messages are either encrypted in codes or in different formats, and need to be decoded before they’re delivered to the respective workstation. End to end security and confidentiality of such messages is of utmost importance which has generated the need for an advanced and secure message handling system. Moreover, traditional message handling systems were difficult to implement and maintain. The key drawbacks of traditional systems were: high operational cost and steep time and manpower consumption for implementation – owing to this an upgrade was essential. Therefore, the automatic message handling system was designed and developed to overcome these constrains. Replacing traditional systems with automatic message handling systems has reduced maintenance cost and operational cost as it is a web based interface system and requires fewer servers and auxiliary systems for its operation. Owing to numerous such advantages, the automatic message handling system is manifested as a viable solution for secure messaging. Many private companies are adopting these systems to focus on the safety of confidential data – information which can adversely affect the company, if leaked.

Automatic Message Handling System Market Dynamics

The automatic message handling system market is primarily driven by the defense sector’s demand stemming from the need to maintain security and ensure safe distribution of confidential messages within shorter time spans. Furthermore, rising investments in the defense sector for technological advancement generate an added demand for the automatic message handling system. Rising awareness in private organizations to avoid data breach and to increase effective, secure information sharing within the organization have resulted in an increase in the demand for automatic message handling systems. The key restraining factor for automatic message handling systems is theirsusceptibilityto being hacked. Development of automatic message handling systems for the aviation industry has generated a new potential opportunity for the growth of this market.

Automatic Message Handling System Market Segmentation

The global automatic message handling system market can be segmented on the basis of application into:

Defense industry

Aviation Industry

Government Security Agency

Private Organization

Government Organization

Others

On the basis of components involved in the designing and development of system, the global automatic message handling system market is segmented into:

Message Transfer Agents

User agents

Control system

Messaging Gateway

Others

Automatic Message Handling System Market Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Europe, are expected to dominate the automatic message handling system market over the forecast period. The world’s largest investment in the defense sector has been done by the U.S and European Union’s government; their initiative over advancing defense tactics and federal security has generated demand for the automatic message handling system market. Moreover, demand in Asia Pacific is also expected to increase significantly, owing to rise in investments in the defense sectors by China and India. In Middle East and Africa, the automatic message handling system market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Automatic Message Handling System Market Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global automatic message handling system market, identified across the value chain include Telos Corporation, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, BOLDON JAMES, Avitech GmbH, Nexor, Monitor Soft Pvt. Ltd., Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A., Koç Information and Defence Technologies Inc. and Systematic A/S, among others.

