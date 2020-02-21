Future Demand for Jug Shaped Bottles Market: Segments Analysis with forecast

The global market for jug shaped bottles is characterized by packaging manufacturers catering to custom needs of consumer brands. Consumer brands across industries are looking for new designs in packaging in order to grab consumer attention. Consumer markets are witnessing intensive competition on retail shelves wherein the visual appeal of the packaging plays a decisive role in the product being brought by customers.

Jug shaped bottles are design modifications implemented in regular packaging bottles in order to make them visually attractive. Jug shaped bottles are commonly made of glass material. However, with extensive availability of cheaper polymers such as PET and HDPE, jug shaped bottles market offer immense opportunities for the supply of plastic jug shaped bottles.

The market is also expected to witness jug shaped bottles being manufactured from non-petroleum based biodegradable polymers. Plastic oriented packaging manufacturers are seeking new ways to meet the sustainability objectives of their clients.

Global Jug Shaped Bottles Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for jug shaped bottle caters to specific market segments such as food and beverages, personal care and toiletries. Majority of the products sold in food and beverages market are sold through retail channels. The design of the bottle modelled after a jug enhances the attractive appeal of the jug shaped bottle on the retail shelves. Jug shaped bottles with handle provide consumers with the ease and convenience to access the content within the bottle. Jug shaped bottle also offer multiple serving of the content as the packaging made of glass and rigid plastics are durable in nature.

Jug shaped bottle manufacturers are supplying jug shaped bottles made of clay in order to present an exclusive product offering to premium brands. Clay jug shaped bottles are given antique look to suit the brand image of the clients. Jug shaped bottles are anticipated to stay niche packaging formats that are preferred by specific market segments.

Jug shaped bottles are preferred by consumers not only for its attractive features, but also for its reusability. Jug shaped bottles made of glass and rigid plastics are reused for household purposes.

Attractive design, reusability and high utility among users are key factors driving the global jug shaped bottles market. Nevertheless, the global market for jug shaped bottles is expected to generate noticeable growth prospects in limited application areas.

Manufacturers of jug shaped bottles are anticipated to consistently innovate in terms of bottle designs and functionalities in order sustain the preference among niche market segments.

Global Jug Shaped Bottles Market: Market Segmentation

The global Jug Shaped Bottles market is segmented as per material type and by application type.

As per the material type, the global jug shaped bottles market is segmented into

Glass

Plastic

Clay

As per the application type, the global jug shaped bottles market is segmented into

Food and Beverages Vinegar Alternative Dairy Dairy Products Others

Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Others

Global Jug Shaped Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically the global jug shaped bottles market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The global market for jug shaped bottles is characterized by presence of small players primarily restricted to domestic markets. Different regional market feature products that are characteristically different from products in other geographic markets. China market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness considerable supply capabilities for the global jug shaped bottles market. The demand for jug shaped bottles is expected to be contributed from MEA and Europe region for considerable presence of luxury market segments.