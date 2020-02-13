Functional Printing Market – Industry Innovations encountered huge growth by 2020| E Ink Holdings Inc. from Taiwan, Enfucell Oy from Finland

Functional printing technology enables 3D printing of functional electronic objects with the use of substrates and inks. Printing techniques such as screen, gravure, inkjet, flexography, offset printing, nano-imprint lithography, micro-contact printing and aerosol jet printing are used for printing on a wide range of substrates with the use of functional inks. Screen printing technology is dominant in the field of functional printing owing to its high reliability and is widely used in production of sensors and radio frequency identification (RFID) antennas. Other applications of functional printing include production of organic light emitting diode (OLED) and liquid crystal displays, RFID chips or tags, sensors, batteries, lighting and photovoltaics. With the use of various substrates such as glass, plastic, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene naphthalene (PEN), paper, gallium nitride (GAN) and silicon carbide, companies are able to experiment in the field of functional printing. In addition, with the use of various printing inks such as conductive silver and copper inks, dielectric inks and graphene inks, companies in the functional printing market are able to produce robust and reliable electronic devices.

One of the major factors driving the growth of functional printing market is the increasing demand for a variety of low cost electronic products. With the wide range of printing technologies and materials available, companies are able to achieve high speed of manufacturing at lower costs. Increasing demand for other electronic components such as displays, RFID tags and biosensors has also led to the growth in demand for functional printing. Other crucial factors governing the growth of functional printing market include lower energy consumption and material wastage leading lower impact on environment caused due to manufacturing of electronic devices. However, limitations of the electrically functional inks currently used for functional printing pose a restraint in the growth of this market. In addition, the functional printing techniques used are not specifically designed for printing of electronic devices. Since such techniques are modified for functional printing, companies are yet to explore full potential of functional printing in manufacturing of electronic devices.

Get The Sample Report With TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3440

Since existing printing technologies are not specifically designed for applications in functional printing, companies in the market are conducting research and are developing new technologies for this purpose. Opportunities such as new applications, functionalities and integration of multiple electronic products offer positive prospects in the future of functional printing. In addition, capabilities such as fine printing of structure and features and cost advantages in fabrications offer immense opportunities for the growth of functional printing market.

Some of the major players in functional printing market include Blue Spark Technologies, Avery Dennison Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, DuraTech Industries Inc., GSI Technologies LLC., Mark Andy Inc., Kovio Inc., Optomec Inc., Nano Solar Inc., Palo Alto Research Center Inc., Vorbeck Materials Corporation and Universal Display Corporation from U.S., Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. and Toppan Forms Co. Ltd. from Japan, BASF SE and Novaled AG from Germany, Xaar Plc. and Xennia Technology Limited from UK. Other companies in the functional printing market include E Ink Holdings Inc. from Taiwan, Enfucell Oy from Finland and ISORG from France.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Reasons for Buying this Report