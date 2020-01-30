Functional Mushrooms Market to Experience High CAGR Growth by 2026 | A report by Half Hill Farm Inc, Real Mushrooms, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, Om Organic Mushroom Nutrition, Yuguo Farms, Four Sigmatic and others

Functional mushrooms can be defined as a modified type of mushroom variety that has the added benefits as compared to the traditional mushroom varieties. They are highly nutritious in nature and have a number of medicinal and flavor enhancing benefits. They are known to include some of the most nourishing health nutrients and include a number of commonly required vitamins by the human body.

Market Analysis:

Global functional mushroom market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The market is expected to undergo moderate CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in awareness regarding the benefits of functional mushroom.

Key Competitors:

Half Hill Farm Inc

Real Mushrooms

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky

Om Organic Mushroom Nutrition

Yuguo Farms

Four Sigmatic

The Mushroom Company

Banken Champignons Groep BV

OKECHAMP SA

BONDUELLE

Modernmush

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms Inc

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Four Sigmatic announced the launch of medicinal mushroom infused coffee products that is aimed at improving the health of individuals that consume the particular products.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rise in awareness associated with the consumption of functional food and ingredients is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in demand of applications of functional mushroom due to the growing healthcare benefit of mushroom is also expected to drive the market growth

Lack of ability to be included in other recipes is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

Type

Reishi

Cordyceps

Lion’s Mane

Turkey Tail

Shiitake

Chaga

Others

Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global functional mushroom market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of functional mushroom market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

