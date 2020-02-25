Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Systems Market 2018 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2028

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery System: Market Insights

Functional endoscopic sinus surgery system is typically a device that is used to perform sets of minimally invasive surgical procedures for the treatment of sinusitis. Functional endoscopic sinus surgery system uses minimally surgical procedures for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis commonly known as sinusitis by allowing direct visual examination and the opening of the sinuses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, around 11% of adults diagnosed with sinusitis in 2017. Even with the development of nasendoscopy and imaging, the precise data for prevalence of chronic sinusitis in unavailable worldwide. There is still a lack of knowledge about chronic sinusitis in low and middle-income countries. However, it has been observed that the highest prevalence occurs in children than adult and almost 15% of the population suffers from chronic sinusitis. Functional endoscopic sinus surgery system is one of the most popular less-invasive surgery that is performed for the treatment of sinonasal disease. Functional endoscopic sinus surgery system removes sinus polyps and other types of defects in the nose that cause significant breathing problems, including chronic sinusitis. In low and middle development countries people ignore the symptoms of sinusitis. Sinus surgical procedures are not mostly preferred by the population with sinusitis due to the availability of sinusitis drugs which act as the restraint for the global growth of functional endoscopic sinus surgery system. However, increasing healthcare spending and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure in developing economies and high investment by manufacturers for the development of innovative sinus devices act as the driving factors for the growth of functional endoscopic sinus surgery system. This market expansion provides vast opportunities for the present and new manufacturer in the forecast years.

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery System: Market Dynamics

Over the past years, there have been some major advancements introduced in the sinus surgery industry. The introduction of the functional endoscopic sinus surgery system used to relieve sinus pain. Today, the techniques and technology in the sinus surgery industry have improved over time. Nowadays, there are numerous options available for those who are suffering from recurring sinus infections and that are resilient to conventional medications. The increasing applications of functional endoscopic sinus surgery system are expected to generate further revenue opportunities for the global functional endoscopic sinus surgery system market. However, functional endoscopic sinus surgery system has some complications and risk involved during and after surgery. The most common functional endoscopic sinus surgery complications are cerebrospinal fluid leak, bleeding, infection, double vision, front teeth numbness, decreased sense of smell, and blindness. This can restraint the global market growth of functional endoscopic sinus surgery system market.

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Systems market: Segmentation

The global Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery systems market is segmented by type, procedure type and end user:

Segmentation by Types Acute Sinusitis Sub-acute Sinusitis Chronic Sinusitis Recurrent Sinusitis

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery systems market: Overview

Based on duration, sinusitis is classified. Sinusitis is related with significant adverse impact on life quality and is related with high costs in healthcare due to sinus surgeries, prescriptions, over the counter prescriptions, medical visits and missed days from school and work. As the prevalence of population with sinusitis increase, the demand for better sinus drug and treatment will also increase, which leads to increase in the demand for functional endoscopic sinus surgery systems market. The growth in medical applications and rapid technological innovations the functional endoscopic sinus surgery systems market across the globe will expect to register high revenue growth.

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery systems market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global functional endoscopic sinus surgery systems market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global functional endoscopic sinus surgery systems market primarily due to increasing adoption rate and demand for functional endoscopic sinus surgery, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth for functional endoscopic sinus surgery systems market due to increasing prevalence of sinusitis because of continuous changing climate, increasing pollution and changing lifestyle. Whereas, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience high demand for functional endoscopic sinus surgery systems due to increasing awareness.

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery systems market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global functional endoscopic sinus surgery systems market are Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Johnsons & Johnsons, Sinusys Corporations, Dalent Medical, LLC. and others.