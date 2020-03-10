Functional Dyspepsia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Functional dyspepsia, also known as non-ulcer dyspepsia, is a gastrointestinal disorder that causes peristalsis and sensations in the upper digestive tract. Inflammation of the stomach or duodenum, excessive acid secretion, psychological factors, lifestyle and diet influences, food allergies, Helicobacter pylori infection, and side effects of medications are some causes of functional dyspepsia.

The risk factors associated with this disease are smoking, consumption of alcohol, consumption of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Functional dyspepsia can be treated using medications and dietary and lifestyle modifications. Renexxion LLC is in the process of developing Naronapride, as a small molecule for the treatment of functional dyspepsia.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

