Functional Beverage Market 2019 | Market Effect Factors Analysis by 2025

The functional beverage is a non-alcoholic fortified drink that contains traditional ingredients, including herbs, vitamins, added raw fruits or vegetables, no tropics, or amino acids. It claims to provide health benefits beyond their nutritional value. The functional beverage industry is increasingly driven by consumer’s recognition of direct link between diet and health. It is the fastest growing subsector of the functional food and non-alcoholic beverage industry.

Functional beverages by product types are classified into energy drinks, sports drinks, nutraceutical drinks, dairy-based beverages, juices, enhanced water and others. Out of these, Energy drinks are the largest segment of the industry.

Functional beverage market in India is currently at a very nascent stage, catering to upper class urban dwellers. With strong health and wellness trend prevailing in the nation, the industry showcases great market potential. Growth of the market is mainly attributed to higher demand for nutraceutical, rising acceptability of convenience food, favourable demographics and increasing health consciousness.

However, some of the major factors restraining industry’s growth are strict regulatory norms, lack of awareness and higher pricing of products. The industry is characterized by latest industry trends such as use of natural ingredients, rise of private label beverages, personalized health & nutrition, hybrid beverages and advent of botanical additives.

The report Global Functional Beverage Market (Juices, Sports Drink & Energy Drink) – Focus on Indian Market Outlook 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of global functional beverage market, particularly focusing on Indian market. The market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography.

Market segmentation by product is done across Energy Drink, Sports Drink and Functional Juices. Regional analysis of major functional beverage market such as Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) is also covered in the report.

Leading market players operating in the Indian functional beverage market includes GSK Consumer Healthcare India, Cargill India Pvt. Ltd., Amway India, Herbalife India, among others. These industry players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financials. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as Indian functional beverage market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Functional Beverage

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 Energy Drinks

3.2.2 Sports Drink

3.2.3 Functional Juices

3.2.4 Dairy-Based Beverages

3.2.5 Others

4. Global Functional Beverage Market

4.1 Market Analysis

4.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual &Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Market Share by Region

4.2 Market Segmentation – Product Type

4.2.1 Functional Juices

4.2.2 Energy Drinks

4.2.3 Sports Drinks

4.3 Market Segmentation – Region

4.3.1 Americas

4.3.2 Asia Pacific

4.3.3 EMEA

5. Indian Functional Beverage Market

5.1 Market Analysis

5.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Market Share by Product Type

5.2 Market Segmentation – Product Type

5.2.1 Functional Juices

5.2.2 Sports Drink

5.2.3 Energy Drink

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Development

6.1.1 Use of Natural Ingredients

6.1.2 Rise of Private Label Beverages

6.1.3 Personalized Health & Nutrition

6.1.4 Hybrid Beverages

6.1.5 Use of Botanical Additives

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Growth in Nutraceutical Market

6.2.2 Rise in Demand for Convenience Food

6.2.3 Favorable Demographics

6.2.4 High Health Consciousness

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Strict Regulatory Norms

6.3.2 Lack of Awareness

6.3.3 Unaffordable Pricing

7. Regulatory Landscape

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global

8.2 India

9. Company Profile

9.1 GSK Consumer Healthcare India

9.2 Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

9.3 Amway India

9.4 Herbalife India

