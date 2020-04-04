Function-as-a-Service Market –Microsoft, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, Dynatrace LLC., Infosys Limited

With this report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business. Global function-as-a-service market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Information and Communication Technology industry. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. So, gain thorough analysis of the market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report.

Market Analysis: Global Function-as-a-Service Market

The global function-as-a-service market is expected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2025, from USD 2.5 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Function-as-a-Service Market

Some of the major players operating in the global function-as-a-service market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, Dynatrace LLC., Infosys Limited, Rogue Wave Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Fiorano Software and Affiliates., Manjrasoft Pty Ltd., Flowgear, SixSq Sàrl., VMware, Inc, Iron.io, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Capgemini., EXL., Cisco Systems Inc., among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Simple installation and manageable.

Matured hosted services.

Switch to server less computing from DevOps.

Market Definition: Global Function-as-a-Service Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the function-as-a-service market in the next 8 years. FaaS is the new idea of server, which involves less computing on server and less architectures. FaaS users can conduct their own programming language without the struggle of building their own servers. FaaS is widely applicable in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication and Ites, and others. FaaS is a new concept that was first proposed, in 2014 by hook.io, and now it is being implemented in services such as AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, IBM OpenWhisk and microsoft azure functions. The Uber uses FaaS technology that runs over their private platform. In recent years many developments have took place in the field of FaaS. For instance, According to cloud academy, Inc. IBM has launched Open whisk, which is the latest FaaS solutions offering unique functionalities.

Market Segmentation: Global Function-as-a-Service Market

Based on user type, the global Function-as-a-Service market is segmented into operator-centric function-as-a-service and developer-centric function-as-a-service.

On the basis of service type, the global function-as-a-service market is classified into automation and integration services, micro service monitoring and management services, API management services, support and maintenance services, training and consulting services, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into web-based & mobile application, research & academic application, and others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Function-as-a-Service Market

The global function-as-a-service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of function-as-a-service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

