Fumed Silica Market: By Type Outlook, Application, Region, Competition Landscapes, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global Fumed Silica market was worth USD 1.38 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.64 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50% during the forecast period. Fumed silica is a nebulous silica (silicon dioxide), acquired artificially by vapor-stage hydrolysis procedure. The development of the market is essentially determined by the expanding relevance of raged silica in different enterprises, for example, glues and sealants, automobiles, and construction. Moreover, the cost-viability of fumed silica when compared with precipitated silica is another huge factor driving the development of the market. The paints and coatings and inks, and cements and sealants are thought to be key applications for fumed silica in rising and also developed countries.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of type, the fumed silica market has been classified into hydrophilic and hydrophobic. The hydrophilic fumed silica section is the biggest kind fragment of the market both, regarding value and volume. The hydrophobic section is foreseen to develop at the most elevated CAGR amid the conjecture time frame, on the basis of volume. This development is primarily ascribed to the water-repellent properties of hydrophobic fumed silica, which makes it extraordinary compared to other materials used for anti-corrosive applications.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of application, the fumed silica market has been divided into paints and coatings and inks, pharmaceuticals, adhesives & sealants, UPR, lighting, and gel batteries among others. The development of the paints and coatings application section of the market is principally determined by the rising interest for water-based paints and coatings from the industrial and architectural applications.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe are enter areas in the fumed silica advertise. The market in the Asia-Pacific district is anticipated to develop at the most astounding CAGR in the upcoming years, as far as volume and value. This development is for the most part credited to the expanding usage of fumed silica in gel batteries, paints & coatings, UPR, and gel batteries applications.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Evonik Industries, Cargill, Cabot Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd and Wacker Chemie. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Fumed Silica market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

By Application:

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceuticals

Gel Batteries

Lighting

Paints & Coatings and Inks

UPR

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?