Fumed Silica Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user | 1. Evonik Industries 2. Wacker Chemie AG 3. Applied Material Solutions Inc. 4. Dongyue Group Ltd. 5. Cabot Corporation 6. Kemitura A/S

Global Fumed Silica Market By Product (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Application (Paints, Coatings & Inks, UPR, Lighting, Gel Batteries, Pharmaceutical, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global fumed silica market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Fumed silica also known as pyrogenic silica is manufactured in a flame and is made up of microscopic droplets of amorphous silica. Fumed silica is majorly used as anticaking agent and thickening agent. The major application segment of fumed silica include paints, coatings, inks, adhesives and sealants.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing application in developing economies

1.2 Increased R & D efforts on new product derived from fumed silica

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing popularity of eco-friendly paints

2.2 Lack of awareness regarding benefits of fumed silica

Market Segmentation:

The global fumed silica market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Hydrophilic Fumed Silica

1.2 Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

2. By Application:

2.1 Pharmaceuticals

2.2 UPR

2.3 Lighting

2.4 Gel Batteries

2.5 Paints, Coatings & Inks

2.6 Adhesives & Sealants

2.7 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Evonik Industries

2. Wacker Chemie AG

3. Applied Material Solutions Inc.

4. Dongyue Group Ltd.

5. Cabot Corporation

6. Kemitura A/S

7. Agsco Corporation

8. Gelest Inc.

9. Orisil

10. China Silicon Corporation

11. Tokuyama Corporation

12. Guangzhou Henan High-Industry Co, Ltd.

13. Henan Xunyu Chemical Co, Ltd.

14. Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co, Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.