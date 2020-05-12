Fumed Silica Market (2018-2028) | Shandong Xinlong Group, GCL Poly Energy Holding Limited, Mitsubishi Materials corporation, TBEA Co. Ltd.

Fumed Silica is an amorphous compound that is produced in the flame during the hydrolysis of silicon tetrachloride with water. Fumed silica is also known as pyrogenic silica with CAS number 112945-52-5. Fumed silica has a chemical formula Sio 2 . Fumed silica are extremely small particles with low bulk density and enormous surface area having an effective and strong thickening effect. Fumed silica is primarily used for two functions, i.e., reinforcing agent and rheology control to tailor the viscosity of a system. Fumes silica is used for various applications across diverse industries, such as adhesives & sealants, food & beverages, personal care and paints & coatings. Fumed silica serves as anticaking agent and thickening agent in food & beverages industry. It is used as filler and viscosity adjuster in pints & coatings, printing inks, adhesives, sealants, unsaturated polyester resins and many more. Fumed silica also finds its application in cosmetic industry due to its light-diffusing properties, further it is used as abrasive in various products such as toothpaste, etc.

Global Fumed Silica Market: Market Dynamics

Fumed silica finds its application in diverse end use industries such as paints & coatings, automotive, adhesives & sealants, food industry and many more. Increasing demand from end use industry particularly from the pints and coating industry is expected to drive the growth of fumed silica market over the forecast period. Further, with the steadily increase in disposable income and consumer spending coupled with steady growth of industrial production (growth in automotive production, among others) and increasing construction and infrastructural spending fumed silica market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years. Moreover, increasing adoption of fumed silica as reinforcement filler material in silicon elastomers, due to its features such as, enhancement of the mechanical properties such as, tensile strength, elongation, and tear resistance with a long-lasting effects also improving the chemical weather resistance and other beneficial electrical properties are expected to fuel the demand for fumed silica over the coming years.

As fumed silica is not a standalone product, it is a consumable product that finds application across various end-use industries, hence the fumed silica market is highly dependent of the growth and profitability of the end-use industries. The cyclical behavior various end use industries such as automotive industry, etc. could affect the growth and profitability of the fumed silica market, which in turn could become a major challenge for the market players operating the global fumed silica market.

Global Fumed Silica Market: Segmentation

The global Fumed Silica market on the basis of Grade can be segmented as:

Hydrophilic (Untreated) Fumed Silica

Hydrophobic (Treated) Fumed Silica

The global Fumed Silica market on the basis of end-use applications can be segmented as:

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Greases & lubricants

Resigns

Global Fumed Silica Market: Regional Outlook

Europe dominates the fumed silica market in terms of production however, Asia pacific dominates the market in terms of consumption. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea among others depend imports from European market to meet the domestic fumed silica demand. Asia Pacific fumed silica market is expected to have robust growth over the over the forecast period, which in turn is expected to extensive growth opportunities for the market growth. Increasing Demand of paints and coatings in the North America, owing to the growing demand from construction, automotive and oil & gas industry is expected to be a key driving factor for the growth of the global fumed silica market. Latin America and MEA fumed silica market are expected to have steady growth owing to recovery in economic conditions.

Global Fumed Silica Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global Fumed Silica market are as follows: