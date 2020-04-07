Fumaric Acid Market is Expected to Reach US$ 5.69 Bn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Fumaric Acid Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2021,” the fumaric acid market was valued at US$ 3.70 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach US$ 5.69 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57739

Market Insights

Fumaric acid which is also known as trans-butenedioic acid is witnessed to experience high demand from various applications in the global market. The benefits such as increasing the shelf life of food and flavor enhancement among others are the major factor for high demand from the food and beverages industry. The growing demand for unsaturated polyesters resins from the automobile industry is another factor promoting the growth of global fumaric acid market.

Growing health awareness among the population has led to adoption of nutritional diets. This has increased the demand for processed foods and drinks. Therefore, high demand for fumaric acid is observed, as it is used as preservative for processed foods and drinks. Rise in use of automobiles in emerging economies is expected to increase automobile industry in Thailand and Indonesia. Rising economic conditions in the countries such as China and India has led to high demand for unsaturated polyester resins thereby leading to growth of fumaric acid in the market. The benefits such as flavor stability, persistent sour taste, and greater buffering capacity among other benefits are expected to offer high opportunities for industrial applications in the market.

Competitive Insights:

Food & Beverages was leading the application segment with more than 25% share of global fumaric acid market. The beneficial properties of fumaric acid such as flavor enhancer, preservative and pH controller are expected to boost market demand from the food 7 beverages industry. Fumaric acid is used in the production of bakery, breads, confectionary, desserts, etc. Hence, high demand for fumaric acid is reported from the food industry. Unsaturated polyester resins accounted to be the second largest application segment in 2015 and is expected to retain its market position during the forecast period.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57739

High demand for unsaturated polyester resins from the automobile and marine industries has led to increased production and demand for fumaric acid. Other application such as alkyd resins, printing inks, paper sizing, animal feed and cleansing agents are also projected to offer high opportunities for growth of fumaric acid market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Major players involved in the production and sales of fumaric acid are focusing on synthesis of fumaric acid through fermentation processes globally. To increase market opportunities, the major weapon used by small as well as major players is backward and forward integration. In-house synthesis of fumaric acid will help reduce cost of raw material and will add to the product portfolio of the company. Hence, strong competition is observed between the prominent and major players in the market.

Key Trends:

Manufacture of various food products

Potential substitute to tartaric acid and citric acid

Developments in the automobile sector

Opportunities for growth in construction and paints & coatings market

Browse the full Fumaric Acid Market for Food & Beverages, Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Alkyd Resins, Printing Inks, Paper Sizing and Other Applications- Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2021 report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/fumaric-acid-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Credence Research Inc

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com