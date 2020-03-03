Fumaric Acid Market 2019 | New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report and Growth Trends analysis 2025

Global Fumaric Acid Market 2019-2025 Advance Research Report offered By Crystal Market Research (CMR), which Is The Most Detailed Study Report discusses this industry’s economy in-forms of overview/definition, application, classification, and forecasts pertaining volume and value, and future predictions. Additionally, it logically features the existing circumstance and outlooks with a financial and industrial aspect. The Fumaric Acid report consists of profiles of market players, product capacity, information, applications, sales and share gross profit are added for better understanding.

Industry Trend Analysis

The global fumaric acid market was valued around USD 0.41 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 0.72 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in popularity of processed food together with availability of ready-to-drink beverages. Fumaric acid plays the role of a food additive (acidulant) and renders pH adjustment, flavor improvement, and preservation in beverages & food. Increasing economic development together with living standard particularly in developing countries such as India, China is expected to boost the consumption of processed beverages & food which will consecutively augment the growth of the global market. The change in trend for dietary consumption joined with rising health consciousness amongst customers is anticipated to boost the demand of processed beverages & food.

Market Scenario Overview:

Fumaric Acid Market Players:

Prinova LLC, Bartek Ingredients, Fuso Chemicals and Polynt S.P.A. Other key market players include Thirumalai Chemicals, Dastech International Inc., Xilong Chemical Company Ltd, The Chemical Company, Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, U.S. Chemicals LLC, and Wego Chemicals & Mineral Corp.

Major Types are:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications are:

Food & Beverages

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Other Applications

Essential Features Which Are essential & offering highlights of this report:

