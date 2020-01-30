Fuel Tank Market Estimated $40.86 Bn by 2026 | A report by Plastic Omnium, Westport Fuel Systems Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Kautex; TI Automotive, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd. And others

Fuel Tank market report is a synopsis of the current status for automotive industry. It explains market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends while focusing on the significant key players and key brands responsible for driving the fuel tank market by their joint ventures, mergers, product launches, and accusations.

The fuel tank report further contains the SWOT analysis for the fuel tank market which ascertains the market driver and restraints. The fuel tank market report estimates the CAGR levels for the forecast years 2019 to 2026.

Market Analysis:

Global Fuel Tank Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.08 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 40.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.83% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand for vehicles and increase in production of various types of automotive vehicles.

Key Competitors:

Plastic Omnium

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

Kautex

TI Automotive

TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Kongsberg Automotive

ALLGAIER WERKE GmbH

Yachiyo Industry Co.,Ltd.

Unipres Corporation

Continental AG

FTS CO.,LTD.

SMA Serbatoi S.p.A.

POSCO

Baosteel Group Hu and Spectra Premium

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, TI Automotive announced the launch of an innovative blow-molded plastic based fuel tank for Karma Automotive’s electric vehicles. The technology on which the product is based allows for the product to survive the high pressure created in extended range electric vehicles (EREVs).

In December 2018, TI Automotive announced the launch of high-performance capable fuel systems products at the “31st Annual Performance Racing Industry Trade Show” held in Indianapolis, United States from December 6-8, 2018. The various products exhibited at the show are expected to increase the overall performance of the vehicles.

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Increasing innovations in technology and development of sustainable and durable materials used in the production of fuel tanks is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in the demand and overall production of automotive vehicles have resulted in growth of demand for fuel tanks; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding the environment and stringent regulations have resulted in adoption of electric vehicles; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation:

Material

Plastic

Metals

Capacity

Less than 15L

15-45L

45-70L

Greater Than 70L

Fuel Type

Conventional Fuel

Alternative Fuel

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global fuel tank market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fuel tank market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

