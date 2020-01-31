Fuel Stabilizers Market to Witness Study Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Fuel stabilizer is a petroleum product that provides a protective layer for the fuel in a gas tank. It bonds with gasoline to prevent evaporation of fuel. Fuel is a dynamic liquid, and when it is left to sit idle, it can go bad. Fuel starts to spoil after 30 days of inactivity, unless it is stored in an entirely airtight container. The automobile fuel system is not airtight. In such conditions, fuel in out-of-use vehicles must be preserved. Fuel stabilizers are used to prevent oxidation in fuel. They also help extend the lifespan of fuel. Fuel stabilizers prevent fuel degradation; avoid gum and varnish deposits; and clean, lubricate, and maintain fuel pumps, carburetors, fuel injectors, and compression rings.

Fuel Stabilizers Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global fuel stabilizers market is driven by the increase in demand for these stabilizers in marine and automotive industries. At times, some boats, ships, and vehicles are idle for months or years. In this case, the fuel may corrode the tank, thereby damaging the quality of the fuel. Fuel stabilizers are used to protect the fuel from spoiling. However, high cost associated with fuel stabilizers is hampering the market.

Fuel Stabilizers Market: Key Segments

Based on raw material, the fuel stabilizers market can be segmented into ethanol, mineral oil, and petroleum distillates. Ethanol is an old fashioned fuel stabilizer. Ethanol have the water absorbing properties, which helps the fuel to keep as it is. Mineral oil and petroleum distillates are widely used in majority of fuel stabilizers, as they prevent changes in the chemical make-up of solutions to which they are added. Fuel stabilizers are also used as anti-freeze, engine flushes, and lubricants.

Based on application, the fuel stabilizers market can be segregated into car engines, scooters, motorbikes, boats, outboards, jet skis, generators, pumps, plant, agricultural, rescue and emergency equipment, and others. Also, fuel stabilizer is mostly use by people or companies whose machines use fuel in places like hospitals, office buildings, fire departments, radio and television stations, cell phone sites and even standby generators at nuclear power plants. Fuel stabilizers are specially recommended in classic cars. Fuel can be preserved for a decade, if a good quality fuel stabilizer is used.

Fuel Stabilizers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global fuel stabilizers market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The fuel stabilizers market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for these stabilizers in the automotive industry. China is estimated to be a major producer and consumer of fuel stabilizers in Asia Pacific. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the stable region for fuel stabilizers due to the steady demand in the automotive industry. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Fuel Stabilizers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global fuel stabilizers market include MOTOREX-BUCHER-GROUP, Toro, Wynn’s, Lucas Oil Products, Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Dorf Ketal, Schaeffer and Manufacturing Co.