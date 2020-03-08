Fuel Cell Membranes Market Projections, Future Opportunities Recorded For The Period Until 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Fuel Cell Membranes Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces to 2024 – 3M, Gore, Solvay, BWT Group and AKC” to its huge collection of research reports.



Fuel Cell Membranes Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity through the reverse electrolysis chemical reaction in which hydrogen and oxygen react to produce water and electricity.

The fuel for fuel cells is hydrogen and oxygen; hydrogen can be a gas from water electrolysis, or produced by reforming natural gas, petroleum or methanol, while oxygen is taken in from the atmosphere. As it generates electricity, the fuel cell also produces heat, so high hopes are held for its commercialization and application in a diverse range of applications as a new highly efficient energy system.

A fuel cell consists of an electrolyte between two electrodes, and a conducting wire linking the two electrodes. Hydrogen fed to one electrode (fuel electrode) divides into hydrogen ions and electrons on the electrode. Hydrogen ions flow through the electrolyte to the other electrode, to which air is fed (air electrode).

Electrons flow from the fuel electrode to the air electrode through the conducting wire linking the two electrodes. At this time, the electrical current flows in the opposite direction. At the air electrode, the hydrogen ions react with the oxygen and electrons to produce water and heat.

Scope of the Report:

The fuel cell, allied with renewables, is the key to combating climate change. Fuel cell technology is the optimum option in this regard. It can be used for the stationary generation of power and heat in residential housing, in mobile applications for cars, buses and ships, and even as a provider of electricity for portable electronic devices. Fuel Cell Membranes are the core component of fuel cell stack.

The key players are Dupont (Chemours), 3M, Gore, Solvay, BWT Group, AKC, BASF, Oceanit, Wuhan WUT, Dongyue Group and so on.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This report focuses on the Fuel Cell Membranes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dupont (Chemours)

3M

Gore

Solvay

BWT Group

AKC

BASF

Oceanit

Wuhan WUT

Dongyue Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Perfluorosulfonic Acid Membranes

Others (Composite PEM, etc.)



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Stationary

Transportation

Portable

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fuel Cell Membranes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fuel Cell Membranes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fuel Cell Membranes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fuel Cell Membranes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fuel Cell Membranes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fuel Cell Membranes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fuel Cell Membranes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

