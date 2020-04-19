Fuel Cell Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis By 2026

The global fuel cell market is estimated to reach USD 13.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ”Fuel Cell Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells); By Application; By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the stationary application segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Government regulations and favorable public initiatives regarding energy consumption have boosted the adoption of fuel cell. Growing concerns regarding environment, increasing demand for unconventional energy sources, and increasing adoption of power efficient energy systems further support the market growth. Additionally, higher efficiency offered by fuel cells as compared to other power generating systems, and growth in adoption of distributed power system would boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the fuel cell industry in 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers, and rising environmental concerns drive the fuel cell market growth in the region. The governments in the region are investing significantly to promote the adoption of fuel Cell. The increasing application of fuel cells in commercial, and transportation sector further supports the market growth in the region. The increasing penetration fuel cell electric vehicles, and significant increase in power consumption accelerates the adoption of fuel cells in the region.

The Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFCs) use liquid phosphoric acid, ceramic electrolyte and a platinum catalyst. PAFCs operate at a higher temperature, and are capable of handling small amounts of fuel impurities. PAFCs are used in high-energy demand applications, such as hospitals, schools, and manufacturing and processing centers. Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFCs)

