Fuel Cell Market Analysis 2018 Segmented by Players, Countries, Type, Application and Forecasts to 2025

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Every fuel cell has two electrodes, one positive and one negative, called, respectively, the anode and cathode. The reactions that produce electricity take place at the electrodes.

Every fuel cell also has an electrolyte, which carries electrically charged particles from one electrode to the other, and a catalyst, which speeds the reactions at the electrodes.

Hydrogen is the basic fuel, but fuel cells also require oxygen. One great appeal of fuel cells is that they generate electricity with very little pollutionmuch of the hydrogen and oxygen used in generating electricity ultimately combine to form a harmless byproduct, namely water.

Because of emission control requirements and new power line restrictions in the states larger cities, there will be greater motivation for fuel cell use in urban areas than in more rural areas. This concentration of fuel cells in specific urban areas will allow for more efficient utilization of fuel cell maintenance and repair technicians by utility companies.

Government level systematic identification and removal of legislative barriers to deployment of fuel cells in stationary, portable or transport systems. Several automobile companies including, most prominently, GM, DaimlerChrysler, and Honda, have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel cell research, development, and commercialization. Each of these companies has a fuel cell prototype car currently being tested in a demonstration program.

The Fuel Cell market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fuel Cell.

This report presents the worldwide Fuel Cell market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ballard Power System

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

FuelCell Energy

Hydrogenics Corporation

AFC Energy PLC

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Doosan Corporation

Plug Power

POSCO Energy

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems

Fuel Cell Breakdown Data by Type

PEMFCs

SOFC

MCFC

DMFC

Fuel Cell Breakdown Data by Application

Transport

Stationary

Portable

Fuel Cell Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fuel Cell Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fuel Cell Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PEMFCs

1.4.3 SOFC

1.4.4 MCFC

1.4.5 DMFC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fuel Cell Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transport

1.5.3 Stationary

1.5.4 Portable

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fuel Cell Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fuel Cell Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fuel Cell Production 2014-2025

2.2 Fuel Cell Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Fuel Cell Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Fuel Cell Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Fuel Cell Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Fuel Cell Market

2.4 Key Trends for Fuel Cell Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Fuel Cell Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fuel Cell Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fuel Cell Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Fuel Cell Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fuel Cell Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fuel Cell Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Fuel Cell Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

