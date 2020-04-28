Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future (2018-2028)

Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment: Introduction

Fuel capacitance test equipment accurately and stably test and measure the alternating current (AC) capacitance type fuel quantity. Such fuel capacitance test equipment are mostly used in the aviation industry in order to test most aircraft having alternating current capacitance systems. A tank’s total AC capacitance and individual tank units and compensators can be measured using fuel capacitance test equipment. Such equipment can simulate capacitance for the purpose of indicator calibration. Fuel capacitance test equipment also facilitates the simulation of compensator capacitance figure for dry calibration. Required measurements to calculate the insulation resistance of aircraft harness and tank units can be carried out using fuel capacitance test equipment. The coax center conductor to shield value can be identified using such equipment in order to identify the fault isolation.

Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment: Market Drivers

The ever-rising adoption of electronic test and measurement systems for the military aviation sector demands efficient inspection to ensure the safety of the personnel handling military aircraft. Sudden malfunctions in an aircraft may result in heavy casualties or even fatalities. This factor is anticipated to be the primary driver of the global fuel capacitance test equipment market. Globally, national governments are focused on enhancing their air force. Huge investments are being made by governments across the globe to enhance the research and development for their military. These investments are also expected to propel the global fuel capacitance test equipment market to greater heights. Availability of automated fuel capacitance test equipment for commercial as well as civilian aviation sectors is also estimated to play a major role in driving the overall growth of the global fuel capacitance test equipment market.

Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment: Market Segmentation

With regards to industry, the global fuel capacitance test equipment market can be segmented into the following-

Aviation and Aeronautics Industry Commercial Aviation Passenger Aviation

Military and Defense Industry

Others

Currently, fuel capacitance test equipment for the military and defense industry holds the largest market share of the global fuel capacitance test equipment market. However, with high revenue generation in the aviation industry and the high demand for public safety, fuel capacitance test equipment for the aviation industry is expected to record the highest growth rate in the global fuel capacitance test equipment market, during the forecast period.

On the basis of equipment technology, the global fuel capacitance test equipment market can be segmented into the following-

Automated Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment

Manual Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment

With regards to service, the global fuel capacitance test equipment market can be segmented into the following-

Rental Services

Maintenance Services

Sales Services Pre-owned Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment Brand New Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment



Currently, sales services offered by fuel capacitance test equipment manufacturers and suppliers hold the largest market share of the global market. Pre-owned fuel capacitance test equipment are most frequently adopted in the global market. However, brand new fuel capacitance equipment are expected to register a strong adoption rate during the forecast period owing to the ever-rising revenue generation and the consequent growth in the aviation industry.

Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment: Regional Market Outlook

The fuel capacitance test equipment market in North America is estimated to record the strongest adoption rate during the forecast period. Also, the fuel capacitance test equipment market in the United States holds the largest market share of the North American fuel capacitance test equipment market. The growth of the fuel capacitance test equipment market in the United States may be attributed to the huge investments made by the national government in order to maintain the efficiency of their air force, while ensuring the safety of the military personnel. The ever-rising demand for military- and aviation-grade test and measurement equipment in the APAC market is expected to be the primary factor driving the growth of the fuel capacitance test equipment market in the region.

Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment: Key Market Players

Few of the major players operating in the global fuel capacitance test equipment market include, VIAVI Solutions Inc., MERATRONIK S.A., Barfield Inc, Ultra Electronics, and Gull Airborne Instruments, among others.