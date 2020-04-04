Fuel Additives Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth

Market Depth Research titled Global Fuel Additives Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.

The global Fuel Additives market was valued at USD 6.62 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Fuel additives belong to the group of chemical compounds that are added to improve the functional properties of fuel. The major functions performed by these chemicals include friction reducers, corrosion inhibitors, anti-foaming and antioxidation. However, the market faces a growing threat from alternate fuels which are experiencing huge demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Stringent environment regulations

1.2 Growth of the automotive industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rise in demand for alternate fuels

2.2 Stagnant demand for gasoline fuels

Market Segmentation:

The global Fuel Additivesmarket is segmented on the product, applicationand region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Cetane Improvers

1.2 Deposit Control Additives

1.3 Dyes and Markers

1.4 Antioxidants

1.5 Cold Flow Improvers

1.6 Lubricity Improvers

1.7 Octane Improvers

1.8 Stability Improvers

1.9 Anti-icing fuel additives

1.10 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.11 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Gasoline

2.2 Aviation

2.3 Diesel

2.4 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The Lubrizol Corporation

2. Chevron Oronite Company LLC

3. Fuel Performance Solutions Inc.

4. Afton Chemical Corporation

5. BASF SE

6. Evonik

7. Innospec Inc.

8. Cummins Inc.

9. DorfKetal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Chemtura Corporation

11. Cerion LLC

12. Infineum International Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.