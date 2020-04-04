Fuel Additives Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth

Market Depth Research titled Global Fuel Additives Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The global Fuel Additives market was valued at USD 6.62 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.
Fuel additives belong to the group of chemical compounds that are added to improve the functional properties of fuel. The major functions performed by these chemicals include friction reducers, corrosion inhibitors, anti-foaming and antioxidation. However, the market faces a growing threat from alternate fuels which are experiencing huge demand.
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=953331
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Stringent environment regulations
1.2 Growth of the automotive industry
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Rise in demand for alternate fuels
2.2 Stagnant demand for gasoline fuels
Market Segmentation:
The global Fuel Additivesmarket is segmented on the product, applicationand region.
1. By Product:
1.1 Cetane Improvers
1.2 Deposit Control Additives
1.3 Dyes and Markers
1.4 Antioxidants
1.5 Cold Flow Improvers
1.6 Lubricity Improvers
1.7 Octane Improvers
1.8 Stability Improvers
1.9 Anti-icing fuel additives
1.10 Corrosion Inhibitors
1.11 Others
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/953331/global-fuel-additives-market
2. By Application:
2.1 Gasoline
2.2 Aviation
2.3 Diesel
2.4 Others
3. By Region:
3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
3.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. The Lubrizol Corporation
2. Chevron Oronite Company LLC
3. Fuel Performance Solutions Inc.
4. Afton Chemical Corporation
5. BASF SE
6. Evonik
7. Innospec Inc.
8. Cummins Inc.
9. DorfKetal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.
10. Chemtura Corporation
11. Cerion LLC
12. Infineum International Ltd.
Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=953331
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Table of Content
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL FUEL ADDITIVES MARKETOUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET, BY PRODUCT
5.1 Overview
5.2 Cetane Improvers
5.3 Deposit Control Additives
5.4 Dyes and Markers
5.5 Antioxidants
5.6 Cold Flow Improvers
5.7 Lubricity Improvers
5.8 Octane Improvers
5.9 Stability Improvers
5.10 Anti-icing fuel additives
5.11 Corrosion Inhibitors
5.12 Others
6 GLOBAL FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.2 Gasoline
6.3 Aviation
6.4 Diesel
6.5 Others
7 GLOBAL FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
7.1 Overview
7.2 North AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 EuropeRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 U.K.
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia PacificRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.5 Latin AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 Argentina
7.6 Rest of the WorldRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 2025
8 GLOBAL FUEL ADDITIVES MARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Overview
8.2 Company Market Share
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.4 Key Development Strategies
9 COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 The Lubrizol Corporation
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Financial Performance
9.1.3 Product Outlook
9.1.4 Key Developments
9.2 Chevron Oronite Company LLC
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Financial Performance
9.2.3 Product Outlook
9.2.4 Key Developments
9.3 Fuel Performance Solutions Inc.
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Financial Performance
9.3.3 Product Outlook
9.3.4 Key Developments
9.4 Afton Chemical Corporation
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Financial Performance
9.4.3 Product Outlook
9.4.4 Key Developments
9.5 BASF SE
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Financial Performance
9.5.3 Product Outlook
9.5.4 Key Developments
9.6 Evonik
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Financial Performance
9.6.3 Product Outlook
9.6.4 Key Developments
9.7 Innospec Inc.
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Financial Performance
9.7.3 Product Outlook
9.7.4 Key Developments
9.8 Cummins Inc.
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Financial Performance
9.8.3 Product Outlook
9.8.4 Key Developments
9.9 DorfKetal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Financial Performance
9.9.3 Product Outlook
9.9.4 Key Developments
9.10 Chemtura Corporation
9.10.1 Overview
9.10.2 Financial Performance
9.10.3 Product Outlook
9.10.4 Key Developments
9.11 Cerion LLC
9.11.1 Overview
9.11.2 Financial Performance
9.11.3 Product Outlook
9.11.4 Key Developments
9.12 Infineum International Ltd.
9.12.1 Overview
9.12.2 Financial Performance
9.12.3 Product Outlook
9.12.4 Key Developments
10 Appendix
10.1 Related Reports
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com
Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |