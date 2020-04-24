Fucoidan Extract Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Fucoidan extract, derived from brown seaweed, is a naturally sulfated polysaccharide present on the surface of various brown seaweeds such as mozuku, limumoui, wakame and kombu. It is widely consumed as a part of daily diet in East Asian countries such as China, Korea and Japan. Most of the commercial fucoidan extract in the market is extracted from mozuku since it contains fucoidan with more than 90% polysaccharide. The extraction process of fucoidan extract from mozuku is not complicated when compared with that of other seaweeds. Also, the purity of the fucoidan extract thus obtained is generally high. Sea urchins and sea cucumber have also been reported to contain fucoidan, albeit an insignificant amount. Fucoidan extract is used in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and dietary supplements.

Fucoidan Extract Market: Dynamics

Fucoidan extract find application as an anticoagulant and antioxidant and an antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antithrombotic, anti-angiogenic and antitumor agent. In recent years, fucoidan extract has garnered attention in the cosmetics and skincare industry for its skin water retention and skin elasticity retention properties. It is thus used in products such as face creams, lotions and shampoos.

The human body cannot digest fucoidan due to the lack of enzymes, which contributes to the usage of fucoidan extract in dietary supplements. Fucoidan extract also prevents lipid accumulation and inhibits adipogenesis. It has been traditionally used in the normal diet in Asian countries such as Japan and China. Attributing to its high water solubility, fucoidan extract is incorporated as a thickening agent in refreshing drinks, energy drinks, soups and other processed food products.

Fucoidan extract is believed to reduce tumor cells and prevent cancer and has been studied by a number of researchers for the same. In Japan, 90% of the consumers of fucoidan extract are cancer patients and the remaining 10% of the consumers are either consuming it for health maintenance or to lower the risk of cancer.

Attributing to some endogenous and exogenous factors, fucoidan extract usage in clinical medicine is challenging, despite the promising results in treating cancer and other conditions. The molecular weight and bioactivity differences between the different sources of fucoidan extract are also crucial factors. Also, dependence of the properties on the extraction method and purity and contamination with heavy metals from the ocean are some of the other factors hindering the utilization of fucoidan extract.

Fucoidan Extract Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the fucoidan extract market on the basis of the form:

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation of the fucoidan extract market on the basis of the the seaweed type:

Mozuku

Wakame

Kombu

Others

Segmentation of the fucoidan extract market on the basis of the end use:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Dietary supplement

Veterinary medicine

Fertilizer

Cosmetic

Segmentation of the fucoidan extract market on the basis of the distribution channel:

Wholesale

Online retailer

Supermarket

Specialty stores

Global Fucoidan Extract Market: Market Participants

MYM International, Kanehide Bio Co., Ltd., Marinova, Yaizu Suisankagaku Industry Co. Ltd., Haerim Fucoidan, Fucoidanforce and Sea Herb are among the key players identified in the global fucoidan extract market.