Fruits & Vegetable Ingredients Industry Analysis Report Projected $269352.43 Million Growth by 2026

Fruits & Vegetable Ingredients Industry report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for Fruits & Vegetable Ingredients Market and how it is transforming the food & beverage industry. The Fruits & Vegetable Ingredients Market report includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends, and with the use of SWOT analysis, the report summarizes what the market drivers and restraints are. The report shows important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the food & Beverage industry by the key players who are driving the market by detailing all sales, import, export and revenue figures for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Analysis:

Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 173,263.56 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 269,352.43 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing demand for food preservatives.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Agrana Group acquired 49% shares in ELAFRUITS (Algeria), an Algerian producer of fruit preparations.

In October 2018, Döhler acquired a majority stake in Nutrafood S.r.l. (Italy). Nutrafood’s portfolio complements Döhler’s range in the area of plant-based food and beverages, where the company currently provides solutions in categories ranging from smoothies to spoonables.

Top Vendors:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Olam International

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Kerry

Sunopta

Diana Group

Döhler

Sensoryeffects

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Hans Zipperle AG

Kanegrade

Taura Natural food Ingredients

DMH Ingredients

Yaax International

Compleat Food Network

Gruenewald International

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Health promoting activities and government initiatives result is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in global trade of fruits & vegetables is also expected to drive the market growth

Stringent food safety legislations is expected to restrain the market growth

Seasonal variations in supply of raw materials is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

Type

Concentrates

Pastes & Purees

NFC Juices

Pieces & Powders

Application

Beverages

Confectionery Products

E. Products

Bakery Products

Soups & Sauces

Dairy Products

Other Applications Dietary Supplements

Category

Fruit Ingredients

Vegetable Ingredients

Geography

North America

South America

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

