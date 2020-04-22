Fruit Essences Market Updated Research: Major Drivers, Key Trends And Emerging Opportunities Forecast 2027

The fruit essence is applicable to juices, sorbets, dairy blends, bakery, confectionary and others. Fruit essences are active ingredients used in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic products. The developing trend to maintain a healthy lifestyle is increasing, individuals are turning to use of natural and organic ingredients in their diet. Fruit essence is readily used in function drinks, enhanced water, sports drinks as a natural source of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. Globally various fruits are available in different regions making the easy availability of fruits for the production of essences.

Essences are those substances which give flavor to substance altering the flavor of solute. Fruit essences are fruit flavors obtained during the concentration process of fruit juice and during the separation process of aromatic compounds from various fruits.

Growing Applications of Fruit Flavors Is Expected To Boost the Market

Fruit essences are broadly being used in various beverages, cakes, jams, jellies, confectionery and others. Due to these applications, the global market for fruit essences is expected to grow over the forecast period. Fruit essences are expected to play an important role in addressing health issues such as blindness, blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and other disease caused due to deficiency of vitamins, minerals. Essences have a long shelf life in comparison to fruit extracts. There are no known hazards for consumption of fruit essence as mainly they are manufactured from natural fruits. Fruit essences give the natural authentic taste to foods and beverages and so is fueling the market of fruit essences. Fruit essences are an economic and convenient substitute for fresh fruits in various different applications. Fruit essence is expected to increase its demand in fruit-flavored infant formula which provides essential minerals and vitamins for the growth of infants. Increased in consumption of processed foods has increased the demand for natural flavorings in the production which is expected to boost the market of fruit essences.

Fruit Essences Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the fruit essences market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

Artificial/ Synthetic

Fruit Essences Market Opportunities

The fruit essence has various applications in functional beverages and is also applicable to functional foods, dietary supplements, nutraceutical and others. People are shifting from junk foods to foods manufactured from natural and organic ingredients. Fruit essences are expected to grow popular among health-conscious people due to the presence of abundant nutrients and micronutrients. The manufacturers are focusing on natural essences due to increase in food safety concerns and clean labeling. Research & developments and technological advancements in the process of extraction is expected to boost the market. The manufacturers of cosmetics and personal care products are turning towards the use of natural ingredients and so is expected to increase the use of fruit essence in the manufacturing of products.

Fruit Essences Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in fruit essences market Synergy flavors Inc., Kerry Inc., Agua enerviva LLC., Dohler GmbH, Firmenich S.A., Lotioncarfter LLC., Kanegrade Ltd., Shenzhen Tangzheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Treatt PLC., The Green Labs LLC. and Northwest Naturals LLC.