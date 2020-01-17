Fructo Oligosaccharides (FOS) Market 2019 Global Trends, Application (Infant Formula, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Others), Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

The global fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) market size is estimated to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2025 as a result of increasing demand for the product as a cost-effective solution for aiding digestion. Digestive issues are likely to be related to anxiety, sleeplessness, stress, nervousness, and deficiency of energy. Nearly 37% percent of U.S. consumers have some kind of digestive health issue, due to which the ingredient has tremendous commercial viability.

Request sample copy of Fructo Oligosaccharides (FOS) Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/621

The report covers the global fructo oligosaccharide market analysis tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with key trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and a detailed value chain. The global fructo oligosaccharide market share by source and application have been covered in the report. The global fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market report also covers information of key operating players as of 2017.

Over the past few years, probiotics have emerged as a majority market with ample opportunity in the dietary supplements segment. Growing health-conscious populace is further supporting the growth of FOS in the global prebiotics industry and is likely to display increasing growth over the projected period of time. Adding further, GRAS recognition from the U.S. FDA is likely to encourage consumers to opt for FOS products, hence, increasing the global fructo oligosaccharide market share in various applications.

Read more details of Global Fructo Oligosaccharides (FOS) market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/fructo-oligosaccharides-fos-market

Trace amounts of fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) are present in natural food, such as asparagus, onions, tomato, banana, wheat, honey, rye, barley, Jerusalem artichoke, and chicory, just to name a few. However, industrial production of FOS is increasing rapidly owing to the rising demand in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry. The economically feasible development process of high content FOS extraction is estimated to gain more attention over the foreseeable future.

Concentration of Fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) in Natural Foods

Source Percentage (%) of FOS Barley 15% Tomato 15% Onion 23% Banana 30% Brown Sugar 30% Rye 50% Garlic 60% Honey 75%

In terms of application, FOS is widely used in dietary supplements. In today’s world, dietary supplements are not just used by humans but are also served as a feed additive to animals. FOS is actively served in calf diets across Europe. The need for feed additives that could provide acceleration in the growth rate coupled with health protection is rising. Furthermore, an increase in the consumption of meat will be supported by the growing populace, hence, the demand for significant livestock feedstock with enough prebiotics is likely to expand.

FOS is primarily used in milk and dairy products, hence, its market share is dominated by its application in infant formulas. The global fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) market demand in infant formula stood at 49.9 kilo tons in 2017. Dietary supplements are the fastest growing application market and are likely to maintain a similar trend over the foreseeable followed by food & beverage industry.

Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. is estimated to account for the majority of the global fructo oligosaccharide market share in 2017. Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. has joint ventures with big organizations, such as France’s Beghin-Meiji Industries and USA’s GTC Nutrition. Other noteworthy players present in this market include ShenZhen Victory Biology Engineering Co., Ltd, BENEO, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Sensus Worldwide Limited, Nutriagaves de México SA de CV, Cargill Inc., Prebiotin.

Key segments of the global FOS market

Source Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Inulin

Sucrose

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Food & Beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Some Points From TOC:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Global Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS) Market Overview, By Source Global Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS) Market Overview, By Application Global Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS) Market Overview, By Region Industry Structure Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/621

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414