FRP GRP GRE Pipe Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

In global market, Future Pipe Industries (FPI) is the global leader, which take a market share of 11%, followed by Amiantit and National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Top 3 players take a market share of 28%.

Global FRP GRP GRE Pipe market size will increase to 3390 Million US$ by 2025, from 2780 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FRP GRP GRE Pipe.

This report researches the worldwide FRP GRP GRE Pipe market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global FRP GRP GRE Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Jizhou Zhongyi

FRP GRP GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

FRP GRP GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

FRP GRP GRE Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

FRP GRP GRE Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global FRP GRP GRE Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key FRP GRP GRE Pipe manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FRP GRP GRE Pipe Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global FRP GRP GRE Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyester

1.4.3 Epoxy

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FRP GRP GRE Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Sewage Pipe

1.5.4 Irrigation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FRP GRP GRE Pipe Production

2.1.1 Global FRP GRP GRE Pipe Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global FRP GRP GRE Pipe Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global FRP GRP GRE Pipe Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global FRP GRP GRE Pipe Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 FRP GRP GRE Pipe Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key FRP GRP GRE Pipe Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

8.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of FRP GRP GRE Pipe

8.1.4 FRP GRP GRE Pipe Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Amiantit

8.2.1 Amiantit Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of FRP GRP GRE Pipe

8.2.4 FRP GRP GRE Pipe Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 ZCL Composites

8.3.1 ZCL Composites Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of FRP GRP GRE Pipe

8.3.4 FRP GRP GRE Pipe Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

8.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of FRP GRP GRE Pipe

8.4.4 FRP GRP GRE Pipe Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 The Hobas Group

8.5.1 The Hobas Group Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of FRP GRP GRE Pipe

8.5.4 FRP GRP GRE Pipe Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

