Frozen Sea Food Market Size, Share, Trend, Sales, Consumption, Market Penetration, Key Players and Forecast 2018 to 2023

The Global Frozen Sea Food Market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on global frozen sea food Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million-dollar growth readily in the forecast period. Moreover, Strong economic growth, increasing tourism and business travelling has supported the growth in demand for fast food. However, increasing health awareness and increasing obese population is expected to limit the growth of this market.

Prominent Key Players

The key players profiled in Global fast food market report include McDonald’s Corporation, Burger King Worldwide Inc., Domino’s Pizza Inc., Yum! Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Wendy’s International Inc., and Doctor’s Association Inc among others.

Regional Analysis

The global frozen sea food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, Europe region is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. Germany is holding major market proportion in the Frozen Sea Food market. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness massive growth during the forecast period of 2017-2023. East & south eastern part of Asia Pacific region is the largest producer of Frozen Sea Food products. Also, the consumption of frozen sea food products is comparatively high in the south eastern part of Asia Pacific region. Increasing consumer awareness towards healthy food habit is expected to drive the growth of frozen sea food market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation:

Global Frozen Sea Food market has been divided into type, end user, distribution channel, and Region

Based on Type: Fish, shrimp, squid, crab, lobster, and others

Based on End User: Food service, retail customers

Based on Distribution Channel: Super markets & hyper markets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, independent stores, and E-Commerce channel

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Industry Updates:

Sep 2017 Clearwater Seafoods launched a flagship store to increase the sales of Frozen Sea Food products through online platform.

May 2017 Grupo Nueva Pescanova invested €42.5 million to renew its fleet in Africa which will aid the overall production of seafood.

May 2017 High Liner Foods acquired Rubicon Resources, LLC. The acquisition will aid the company to augment the product portfolio in shrimp which are experiencing a massive growth in the North America region.

Mar 2017 Clearwater Seafoods numerous wild-caught shellfish formats to meet growing demand.

