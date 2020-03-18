Frozen Processed Food Market Significant Profits Estimated to be generated by 2023 with Leading Company Profiles

Market Analysis:

The food industry has gone through many changes, mostly due to the development and implementation of new technology to meet the growing consumer demands for convenience products. Frozen processed foods are now frequently purchased food product in the retail food stores. This has maintained its market share through the changing nature of the processed foods industry and growing popularity. However, the demand for frozen food products with no-preservatives, organic or natural ingredients is increasing owing to consumer shift towards natural and healthy food products.

Innovations in food sector have led to enhanced organoleptic properties of the frozen processed food products. High focus on R & D has resulted in enhancing the shelf-life of the frozen food products as well as enhanced the retention period of the flavor and quality of the frozen food products for a longer period of time. Innovations in flavors are attracting more number of consumers for experimenting with the unique and new available flavors in the market. However, stringent policies for food safety have been posed by various food safety organizations as there could be product recall or a case of illness caused by a frozen food product could cause a sharp drop in business. The measures are taken to reduce the risks to large scale. Additionally, the need for varying temperatures and proper storage preserves the frozen processed food products for a lower duration of time. After a period of time, the product gets attacked by the psychrophilic microorganisms which grow at even lower temperature and cause spoilage.

The demand for healthy convenience food is increasing. The frozen food products are convenient with enhanced packaging and availability of various food types bakery based breakfast foods, desserts and snacks. Frozen processed food products are available in wide range of varieties which attracts the consumers to experiment within the provided wide range of frozen bakery products. Increase in the demand for frozen processed food products associated with its convenience and high shelf-life has surged the growth of the global frozen processed food market.

Get a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1268

Leading Key Players Analysis:

Industrial players are involved in the acquisition of small players which will further support the company to expand and reach out to consumers across the regions, the end-user industries are inclined towards product promotions through social media, magazines and other mediums in order to reach out to customers. The promotional strategy aids in retaining the existing the customers and also to regenerate new customer base. Key players are more focusing on acquisition to expand their business across the globe. Acquisition has become the major strategy for key players from last few years which is contributing major share in the market growth. Expansion and new product launch are two main factors which are helping company to increase their production capacity in order to fulfill increasing demand for various froze processed food products.

The key players profiled in Frozen Processed Food are

McCain Foods Ltd. (Canada),

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),

Rich Products (U.S.),

Oetker GmbH (Germany),

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (Mexico),

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada),

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.),

Arista AG (U.S.),

Lantmannen Unibake, USA, Inc (Denmark), and

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.) among many others.

Latest Industry Updates:

Jun 2017 ITC Ltd., the diversified cigarettes-to-shampoo company also having a presence in foods—staples, spices, ghee, and ready-to-eat meals—has entered the frozen foods market with frozen prawns as part of its plans to take over Indian kitchens.

Sep 2016 NHF Manufacturing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, the joint venture (JV) company of Lay Hong Bhd and NH Foods Ltd, has launched its first batch of frozen processed chicken products.

Sep 2017 The famous milk co-operative, Amul has launched frozen potato products in India. The frozen foods are available in the form of French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and burger patty.

Feb 2017 Virginia-based Smitheld has added six products to its frozen meat products portfolio with the launch of fully cooked sausages and microwaveable sandwiches. The company is looking forward to expanding its product portfolio.

Segments:

The global frozen processed food market has been divided into type, packaging material, distribution channel, and region.

On the Basis of Type: Frozen Bakery Products, Frozen Meat & Poultry Products, Frozen Ready Meals, and Others

Based on Packaging Material: Glass, Metals, Plastics and others

On the Basis of Distribution Channel: Store Based, Non-store Based and Others

On the Basis of Region: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and ROW

Regional Analysis:

Frozen Processed Food Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating in the frozen processed food market followed by Europe. The U.S. has major consumption of frozen processed food, owing to busy lifestyle and changing eating habits in working population, people prefer for time saving and convenient food solution.

Moreover, increase in the working population and busy life style has shifted the consumers for convenient and ready-to-eat solution for food in countries like India and China, a healthy growth is expected in the frozen processed food market in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, high focus on organic ingredients and preservative free frozen food products with high shelf-life is likely to uplift the market for frozen food products at the global level.