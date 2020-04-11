Frozen Food Market is Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR During the Forecast Period

Frozen foods are foods stored beneath zero degree temperature for maintaining their moisture content at a solidified state. This helps frozen food to be preserved for longer time than fresh food. One of the factors that are contributing towards the expansion of frozen foods around the world is the shift in consumer lifestyle which is influencing consumers towards ready to eat food products on account of saving cooking time.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/frozen-food-market/report-sample

Freezing or refrigeration provides consumers with access to seasonal foods and also refrigeration facilitates consumers to preserve their food products for future use. Vegetables and fruits are plucked from farms, frozen and transported across the globe.

The import of frozen chilled beef from Australia, which was earlier banned, is now allowed by Chinese government. The increase in frozen food trade is also expected to boost up the global frozen food market over the next several years. Moreover, food outlets such as Pizza Hut, McDonalds, Burger King Corporation, and KFC have now started to stock frozen food products to supply surging fast food demand and ensure food availability for a longer period.

Based on different product type, global frozen food market can be segmented as frozen vegetables and fruits, frozen meat, frozen fish, frozen seafood, frozen soup, frozen potato, frozen ready meals (such as pizza, potatoes, snacks), and frozen desserts. On the basis of freezing methods, global frozen food market can be categorized as contact freezers, air blast freezers, belt freezers and tunnel freezers.

Among regions, the European region dominated the global frozen food market followed by North America. In Asia-Pacific, economic developments along with increasing urbanization and rising disposable income are some factors driving the frozen food market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report Description [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/frozen-food-market

Some of the major competitors of global frozen food market include Nestlé SA, Sadia SA, Unilever PLC, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Goya Foods, Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd, The Schwan Food Company, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Kraft Food, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Nichirei Corporation.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook