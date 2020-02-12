Frozen Food Market 2019 Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

“Hot Topic: Frozen Food – 2018”, report provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues affecting the market, strategies for success, key trends, retailer profiles, and consumer data. Consumer data is based on our 2018 frozen food survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers.

This report offers comprehensive insight into the frozen food market in the UK, analysing the market drivers and inhibitors, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Scope

– Older shoppers remain more likely to purchase frozen food, but tend to spend a lower proportion of their total food spend on frozen goods than younger shoppers. 78.1% of 55+ frozen shoppers spend less than 20.0% of food spend on frozen.

– Females are more likely to purchase frozen food than males, and are motivated by frozen food lasting longer (58.4%) and having frozen food ‘just in case’ (64.8%).

– 22.1% of shoppers buy frozen food from a different supermarket than their usual grocer, driven by range (62.5%) and price (43.1%).

– Non-food retailers are growing their frozen food proposition through acquisitions and partnerships with frozen food specialists, with The Range trialling Iceland concessions and B&M purchasing Heron Foods.

Reasons to buy

– Determine the market drivers and inhibitors, including premiumisation, quality perception and social media, in order to gather insight into strategies for future success.

– Understand how non-food retailers are pushing into the frozen food market with concessions, partnerships and acquisitions, providing you with a clearer view of how market changes will present opportunities for expanding relationships.

– Learn the differences in demographic behaviour within frozen food, and why older shoppers remain more likely to purchase frozen goods, allowing you to better tailor product ranges to maximise sales.

– Recognise consumer motivators within frozen food and learn why a high proportion of shoppers switch for frozen food purchases, providing a basis for you to create strategies that help retain customers.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Aldi

ASDA

B&M

Co-op

Farmfoods

Heron Foods

Iceland

Lidl

Marks & Spencer

Morrisons

Ocado

Sainsbury’s

Tesco

The Range

Waitrose

