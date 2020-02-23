Frozen Food Market 2018: Global Industry Growing Popularity and Demand | Leading Top Key Players (Nestle, ConAgra, H.J. Heinz, Amy’s Kitchen, Conagra Brands, & McCain Foods)

Freezing food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Since early times, farmers, fishermen, and trappers have preserved grains and produce in unheated buildings during the winter season. Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. In the food commodity industry, there are two processes: mechanical and cryogenic (or flash freezing). The freezing kinetics is important to preserve the food quality and texture. Quicker freezing generates smaller ice crystals and maintains cellular structure. Cryogenic freezing is the quickest freezing technology available due to the ultra-low liquid nitrogen temperature -196 °C (-320 °F).

Nestle, ConAgra, H.J. Heinz, Amy’s Kitchen, Conagra Brands, McCain Foods, Tyson Foods, Unilever, Simplot Food Group, Seneca Foods Corporation, Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products, Kraft Food, Mccain Foods, Iceland Foods and Goya Foods

This report focuses on the Frozen Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The convenience of frozen food is the key factor which is expected to drive the frozen food market growth over the forecast period. Hectic lifestyle leads to unhealthy eating habit, customers regard ready-to-eat food products as main meal and they may buy a lot to store in the home. In addition, children preference is another factor leading to demand for frozen food, especially for frozen meat and poultry, which can be attracted by children and teenagers. On the basis of region,North America dominates frozen food market. U.S is holding the largest market share of frozen food market due to hectic lifestyle of population and fast adoption of the products in the region. European countries including Germany, Denmark, Spain, U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Norway and France are expected to witness the potential growth over the forecast period. At the same time, the frozen food market.APCP region is anticipated to grow owing to rapid population growth. However, some potential problems such as food safety have not been solved.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Frozen Ready-To-Eat Meals

Frozen Meat and Poultry

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen Soup

Retail

Business Customers

