Frozen Fish and Seafood Market Key Developments and Current Trends 2019 to 2025

Frozen fish and seafood are packaged food items that are prepared by freezing the foods to preserve them from the time of their preparation to consumption.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the major sales of frozen fish and seafood. The growth of the organized retail sector across the globe and the focus of supermarket and hypermarket players to stock various varieties of frozen fish and seafood from different brands, will be the major factors fueling the growth prospects of the market in this industry segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The markets growth in the region will mainly attribute to factors such as the internal production of fish and seafood and the growing imports of frozen fish and seafood across the world.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

AquaChile

Clearwater

High Liner Foods

Nomad Foods Europe

Austevoll Seafood

Hansung Enterprise

Leroy Seafood Group

Lyons Seafoods

Marine Harvest

Surapon Foods

Tassal

Tri Marine



Market size by Product

Frozen Fish

Frozen Shrimp

Frozen Shellfish

Other

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Frozen Fish and Seafood market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Frozen Fish and Seafood market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Frozen Fish and Seafood companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Frozen Fish and Seafood submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

