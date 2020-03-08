Frontotemporal Disorders Treatment Market: Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2026

Frontotemporal disorder, also known as Pick disease, is a neurology disorder resulting in the damage of nerve cells in a specific area in the brain, that is, frontal and temporal lobes. Frontotemporal disorders are the leading cause of dementia, affecting behavior, language, personality, and movement. Symptoms of frontotemporal disorders make it difficult for people to perform everyday activities, such as, thinking, walking, socializing, or talking.

Mutation of different genes, such as, Tau gene, PGRN gene, VCP, CHMP2B, TARDBP, FUS genes, and C9ORF72 gene are likely to cause frontotemporal disorders, although the exact cause of the disorders is not known. Till date, there has been no curable treatment for frontotemporal disorders, but a few medications are able to help in reducing the disturbance and despondency. Common symptoms of frontotemporal disorders include perseveration, utilization behavior, social disinhibition, dysarthria, aphasia, social-interpersonal changes, emotional changes, gait disorder, dystonia, apraxia, etc.

Diagnosis of frontotemporal disorders can be confirmed through genetic tests, physical examinations, and blood tests. These tests helps to understand similar conditions, genetic mutation tests, and brain imaging changes in temporal and frontal lobes. Generally, onset of this disorder occurs in the age range of 50 to 60 years, and affected 50,000 to 60,000 Americans in 2011. Antidepressants and antipsychotics medications can help in curing the symptoms of frontotemporal disorders. Ongoing clinical trials are expected to find a treatment for these disorder in the near future, with investment support from giant pharmaceutical companies.

Factors driving the global frontotemporal disorders treatment market are increase in aging population, growing incidences of frontotemporal disorders, and advanced care of treatment. Frontotemporal disorders not only affect the patients but also the people related to the patients, mentally as well as emotionally. Advanced care of treatment, such as, home care administrations, mental treatment centers, and restorative devices are the major drivers of growth of the global frontotemporal disorders treatment market. However, certain factors, such as, poor treatment process, stringent government regulations, unapproved drugs, and lack of awareness are restraining the growth of the global frontotemporal disorder treatment market.

The global frontotemporal disorders treatment market is segmented on the basis of drugs, disease type, end-user, and region. Based on drugs, the global frontotemporal disorders treatment can be bifurcated into antidepressants and antipsychotics. Antidepressants, such as, sertraline, fluoxetine, fluvoxamine, bupropion, mitrazepine, etc. are used for managing frontotemporal disorders, while antipsychotics, such as, risperidone, ziprasidone, aripiprazole, quetiapine, etc. are used for managing frontotemporal indications.

Based on disease type, the global frontotemporal disorders treatment market can be classified into behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia (PPA), which is further categorized into In semantic PPA, In agrammatic PPA, and In logopenic PPA, and movement disorders. Movement disorders include corticobasal syndrome (CBS) and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Based on end-user, the global frontotemporal disorders treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global frontotemporal disorders treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. North America is the leading frontotemporal disorders treatment market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America leads the frontotemporal disorders treatment market owing to increasing awareness about frontotemporal disorders, changing lifestyle of people, advanced health care facilities, and rise in income in the region. In Asia Pacific, rising prevalence of frontotemporal disorders and growing geriatric population are expected to positively contribute to the growth of the frontotemporal disorders treatment market in the region during the forecast period.

Players leading the global frontotemporal disorders treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi S.A, and Merck & Co., Inc.

