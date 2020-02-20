Friction Materials Market – Insights on Growth Factors, Revolutionary Scope & Worldwide Opportunities 2028

Global Friction Materials Market: Overview

Friction materials mostly find usage in brake and clutch systems, certain household items, and transmissions. The demand in the global friction materials market is mainly being generated from the following end use sectors that include aircraft and aerospace, railroad, automotive, defense, and heavy machine manufacturing.

The solid demand for effective friction products has been fuelling the global friction materials market. Going forward the market is expected to tread on a steady growth path to rake in considerable overall revenue.

Substances popularly used as friction materials are elastomerics, paper, sintered metals, and graphitics. Other materials such as advanced fibers, ceramics, and various metal alloys are also used for the purpose. In fact, up until a while back, asbestos was widely used as a friction material till its usage was banned. Friction materials are selected on the basis of application, speeds to be encountered, performance requirements, and temperatures involved. For instance, sintered materials find application in heavy duty areas such as industrial machinery clutches and aitcraft braking systems. And paper finds usage as a friction material in light trucks and automobiles. However, it not the conventional paper that we use. It is comprised of cellulose fiber or cotton and phenolic resin mixture that is bonded to steel backing plate.

Obviously, the more a friction material is used, the less effective or smaller it will become. Since its primary purpose is based on its capacity for wear and its performance under such conditions, a friction material will have a relatively predictable lifespan. Suppliers and manufacturers of these materials should be able to estimate their period of usefulness based on a given set of conditions, and consumers will fare best when they replace their friction materials accordingly.

Global Friction Materials Market: Drivers and Restraints

The most important catalyst in the global friction materials market is the surging demand and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. This has led to increased production thereby stoking demand for friction materials to be used in auto components. Those are mainly used in clutches and brakes. The clutch and brake friction providers are mostly made of molded, woven, or sintered materials made a range of substances such as metal particles, fibers, and bonding materials.

The flourishing aerospace industry is also playing a key role in driving demand in the global friction materials market too. However, underdeveloped end use industries and markets is certain developing regions has been posing a challenge to the market.

Global Friction Materials Market: Trends and Opportunities

The different types of products available in the global friction materials market are pads, lining, discs, blocks, and others such as sheets, rolls, and others. Among them, the segment of pad is predicted to account for a leading share in the market. Those are used in brakes and can be withstand a significant amount of friction that can cause wear and tear. Besides, friction pads also have the ability to withstand high temperature.

Depending upon application, the key segments of the global friction materials market are clutches, brakes, and industrial brake and transmission systems.

Global Friction Materials Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Asia Pacific friction materials market is drawing most of the revenue at the moment. It is primarily being driven by high growth economies of India and China. This is because of the massive development of railway, automotive, and construction industries owing to the increasing spending capacity of people.

All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific friction materials market during the forecast period.

Global Friction Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global friction materials market are Akebono Brake Industry, Federal-Mogul Holdings, Miba, Fras-Le, Nisshinbo Holdings, Aisin Seiki, and Valeo Friction Materials India.

