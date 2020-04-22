Friction Materials Market Analysis, Overview and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Friction Materials Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Friction materials are utilized in systems that need particular contact association between two or more than two parts. Common uses for friction materials are brake and clutch frameworks, transmissions, and some household products. Industries incorporate automotive, aircraft and aerospace, defense, railroad and heavy machine manufacturing. The requirement for compelling friction materials has driven the demand of the market to a major extent and is anticipated to grow tremendously.

Market Segmentation

The Friction Materials Market is segmented by product out of which pads segment is anticipated to encounter the highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the brakes segment is foreseen to develop significantly over the forecast period. Brake systems are vital to decelerate or control acceleration of vehicles or machines. On the basis of end user industry, the automotive segment is the dominating segment and will grow tremendously over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Friction Materials Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Asia Pacific is the dominating region of the market owing to the presence of major players in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Nisshinbo Holdings, Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology, Miba AG, Carlisle Brake & Friction Inc, Fras-le S.A, Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology, Federal-Mogul, VALEO FRICTION MATERIALS INDIA PRIVATE LTD, Akebono Brake Industry and Aisin Seiki. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?