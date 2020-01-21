Freshly-Crafted Beer Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

— Fresh craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes.
According to this study, over the next five years the Freshly-Crafted Beer market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Freshly-Crafted Beer business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Freshly-Crafted Beer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Freshly-Crafted Beer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Lager
Ale
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Online Sales
Offline Sales
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Budweiser
Yuengling
The Boston Beer
New Belgium Brewing
Gambrinus
Lagunitas
Bell’s Brewery
Deschutes
Stone Brewery
Firestone Walker Brewing
Brooklyn Brewery
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Founders Brewing
SweetWater Brewing
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Freshly-Crafted Beer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Freshly-Crafted Beer market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Freshly-Crafted Beer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
