Fresh Figs Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2027

MRRSE has compiled a study on fresh figs in its publication titled ‘Fresh Figs Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027′. This report on the fresh figs market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of fresh figs over the next several years.

An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities in the fresh figs market to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the fresh figs market has been provided. The report on the fresh figs market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period.

Fresh figs are the fruits of the fig tree that bears fruits once a year. Figs have originated from the Mediterranean region, but are now grown all over the world. But the value of fresh figs in all parts of the world is not the same.

The value of fresh figs that are grown in the Mediterranean region is higher than all the other figs in the world. Also, the quantity of fresh figs from the Mediterranean region is the highest in the world. Growers in this region have increased the production of organic fresh figs to cater to the demand from North American and European countries.

Out of the total land used for the production of fresh figs in Turkey, 20% of the land is being used for the production of organic fresh figs. Fresh figs are available in many varieties in different regions around the world. The varieties of Sari Lop, Smyrna, and Black Fig are the major varieties that are manufactured in Turkey and other countries in the Middle East, and these varieties are also produced in other regions such as California and Spain, but have a different name.

Mission Figs grown in California were obtained from Spain, and have been very popular. But they have been replaced by the Sari Lop variety in the North American region. Direct and indirect sales channels are used for the distribution of fresh figs, depending upon the type of consumer. Fresh figs are mainly used in the food processing industry.

This report on the fresh figs market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the fresh figs market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the fresh figs market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of fresh figs, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, dynamics impacting the fresh figs market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates.

The report on the fresh figs market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global fresh figs market, covering detailed information based on nature, variety, and sales channel.

The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the fresh figs market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, the Rest of Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the fresh figs market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary.

Some of the key players analyzed in the fresh figs market report include Hadley Fruit Orchards Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Meurens Naturals S.A., FruitLips, Jiaherb Inc., Athos Agricola S.A., Earl’s Organic Produce, Alara Agri, I?IK TARIM A.?., Valley Fig Growers Inc., Kirlioglu Figs, Yabanfood, National Raisin Company, Torres tropical fresh B.V., and Olympiana Figs.

To develop the market estimates for fresh figs, the overall production of fresh figs in different regions and countries is taken into account. The imports and exports of fresh figs by all the countries in the world are tracked. Also, various varieties of fresh figs produced in a specific region are also taken into account, and the consumption of those varieties in different regions is considered. The prices of fresh figs have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Our team of analysts reviews and interprets data from a variety of sources for the fresh figs market. Data attributed to ‘FMI’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced with

FMI’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain in the fresh figs market. This is to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the fresh figs market.

Fresh Figs Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Analysis by Variety

Smyrna Figs

Black Figs

Sari Lop Figs

Mission Figs

Kadota Figs

Others

Analysis by Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

e-Retailers

Grocery Stores

Wholesale Stores

Industrial

Foodservice/HoReCa

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

