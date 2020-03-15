Frequency Synthesizer Market Share, Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Growth Rate Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Global frequency synthesizer market is expected to reach $1,236.9 million by 2023. The growth in the market can be attributed to the use of frequency synthesizer in mobile phones which are registering a healthy upward trend in adoption globally.

On the basis of type, the frequency synthesizer market has been categorized into analog and digital. Analog frequency synthesizers held 74% of the global market in 2017.

APAC is expected to contribute the largest revenue share in frequency synthesizer market in 2023, owing to the fastest growing telecommunication industry in the countries of APAC region.

With the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets across the world, demand for frequency synthesizers is also registering healthy growth. A frequency synthesizer is used to generate a range of frequencies for wireless applications, such as smartphones and smartwatches.

Based on component, receivers accounted for the largest revenue share of over 17% in 2017. The growth rate for mixers is expected to be the highest during the forecast period owing to the untapped market for frequency synthesizers in RoW and APAC region, which is anticipated to offer huge growth potential.

Some of the key players operating in the market are National Instruments Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, EM Research Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Qorvo Inc., Micro Lambda Wireless Inc., Sivers IMA Holding AB, MERCURY Electronic Ind Co. Ltd, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Programmed Test Sources Inc., Cobham plc and FEI-Elcom Tech Inc.

Among the major players, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) stands at the top of heap in global frequency synthesizer market with Ultra Electronics Holdings plc at the second place.

Global Frequency Synthesizer Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Type

Analog

Digital

Market Segmentation by Component