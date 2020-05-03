Freight Management System Market Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the Global Freight Management System Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The system is based on high speed road network information management system, through the global positioning system (GPS), geographic information system and communication technology, network technology as the pilot, traffic management, the owner and other personnel to provide real-time information necessary, so as to realize location in the tracking of vehicles and goods, cargo distribution, vehicle scheduling, security monitoring and other purposes.

The air freight transportation mode is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Freight Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DESCARTES

ORACLE

WERNER ENTERPRISES

MERCURYGATE

SAP

ACCENTURE

JDA SOFTWARE

CEVA LOGISTICS

UPS

DB SCHENKER

C.H. ROBINSON (TMC)

RIEGE SOFTWARE

RETRANS

BLUJAY SOLUTIONS

MCLEOD SOFTWARE

FREIGHTVIEW

FREIGHT MANAGEMENT (FMI)

LINBIS

LOGISUITE

DREAMORBIT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight Tracking & Monitoring

Cargo Routing & Scheduling

Security

Order Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

