FREIGHT CARS LEASING MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS, FORECAST 2019 – 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide. Freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management.

According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Cars Leasing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Cars Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight Cars Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Freight Cars Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Boxcars

Open-top Cars

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Energy and Coal

Steel & Mining

Food & Agriculture

Aggregates & Construction

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wells Fargo

GATX

Union Tank Car

CIT

VTG

Trinity

Ermewa

SMBC (ARI)

BRUNSWICK Rail

Mitsui Rail Capital

Andersons

Touax Group

Chicago Freight Car Leasing

The Greenbrier Companies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Freight Cars Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Freight Cars Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Freight Cars Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Freight Cars Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

