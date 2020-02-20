Freight Brokerage Market Drifts and Assessments: 2019 Industry Worth Prophesied to Witness Sustainable Development over 2024

The latest trending report Global “Freight Brokerage Market” by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 offered by Arcognizance.com is an informative study covering the Market Report with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Freight Brokerage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Brokerage market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 65200 million by 2024, from US$ 51200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Brokerage business.

Freight brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.

The leading manufactures mainly are C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Worldwide Express and Hub Group. C.H. Robinson is the largest company; its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Freight Brokerage market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, South Africa, RoA and RoW. The USA held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 73% in 2017. The next is Europe.

This study considers the Freight Brokerage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Truckload

LTL

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Freight Brokerage market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Freight Brokerage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Freight Brokerage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Freight Brokerage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Freight Brokerage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content (Major Points):

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Freight Brokerage by Players

Chapter Four: Freight Brokerage by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Freight Brokerage Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

