Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market : Latest Development In Global Industry 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
FICO (US)
Oracle (US)
SAS Institute (US)
BAE Systems (UK)
DXC Technology (US)
SAP (Germany)
ACI Worldwide (US)
Fiserv (US)
ThreatMetrix (US)
NICE Systems (Israel)
Experian (US)
LexisNexis (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fraud Analytics
Authentication
GRC Solution
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Telecommunication
Government/Public sector
Healthcare
Real Estate
Energy and Power
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
